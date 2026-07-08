Jannik Sinner has looked ahead to facing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and identified what could make the match “very, very tough.”

World No 1 Sinner, who is the reigning Wimbledon champion, will take on seventh seed and 24-time major winner Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday.

The pair met at the same stage at last year’s Wimbledon Championships, with Sinner prevailing 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner holds a 6-5 head-to-head record against Djokovic, having won six of their last eight encounters.

Djokovic, though, won their most recent meeting — an epic five-set semi-final at the 2026 Australian Open.

In the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, Sinner defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, while Djokovic triumphed against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set marathon.

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In his post-match press conference after beating Struff, Sinner was asked about a potential showdown with Djokovic — who was still on court against Auger-Aliassime at the time.

“If it’s Novak, I feel like every match is different,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“Even when I had this small streak with him, I felt like every match has really its own story. Especially when you play on a surface like this, if you have a bad serving day or not feeling the ball very well, it’s going to be very, very tough.

“In any case, I’m happy to be back in the semis. I’m happy to fight for every ball, then we see. More I cannot do, so…

“He has won this tournament so many times and he knows exactly how to approach it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Sinner was also asked what area of his game he has been most satisfied with during the tournament so far.

“It felt like serving in important moments,” he said. “I felt like I was serving quite intelligently today, even though I was up a break. Second set I had a drop of concentration again. I tried to stay there mentally in every service game.

“Yeah, also how I handled important moments in that match because if you lose second sets, everything can happen again. Especially with big servers, you have less control.

“That’s for sure something I can be proud of. That’s it. I felt like today was, again, a small step better because it was a very different opponent I faced until now. Big server here on grass is always tough. Happy about today’s performance, and now of course I try to be as ready as I can for the semis.

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