There is potentially good news and bad news for Jannik Sinner following the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision to appeal against the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) decision not to suspend him after his failed anti-doping tests.

Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing after he twice tested positive for the banned steroid clostebol in March. He was initially provisionally suspended by the ITIA, but successfully appealed and was allowed to continue playing until the investigation was concluded.

In August, the ITIA announced that there was “no fault or negligence” on the Italian’s part as he became contaminated when his former physiotherapist used a skin cream containing clostebol to treat a cut, before massaging the tennis star.

But the dust had barely settled when it was announced that WADA had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the decision as they believe the “finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules.”

WADA is seeking “a period of ineligibility of between one and two years”, but the case will likely only be heard in March next year.

Former CAS member Angelo Cascella says Sinner might not have to wait until the spring of 2025 as the parties could come to an agreement before then.

“There is a risk of a conviction, but at the same time it is possible that the parties will hear from each other in these months and a settlement agreement can be found on something that is good for both parties and the hearing can be suspended since it will not arrive before spring 2025,” he told Italy’s Sportmediaset.

“As has already happened to me, a conciliation could also be found during the hearing or even before it. It will also be necessary to see what will be included in the defense pages.

“The CAS judgment can address the issue, therefore witnesses and experts that Sinner used to justify various things can be heard again, but in fact the judgment will be long. From there it will be necessary to understand what procedural choice Sinner’s lawyers intend to adopt.”

If the ITIA’s verdict does get overturned, it could have repercussions for Sinner in terms of his endorsement deals as it would “point to guilt or negligence”.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has major sponsorship deals with the likes of Gucci, Nike, Lavazza, Alfa Romeo and Rolex.

“Sponsorship contracts generally contain clauses that, in the event of an anti-doping positive, can lead to the cancellation of a contract itself or the payment of penalties against the athlete himself who may be found positive,” Cascella said.

“The risk for the athlete is to face sanctions, with WADA calling for a one- to two-year disqualification, thus pointing to guilt or negligence.”