This year’s Wimbledon looks to be a straight shootout between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, who could meet in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam.

While other players have looked impressive at SW19, including Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, Djokovic and Sinner have both the pedigree and history required and are almost certainly the favourites to lift the trophy.

Neither man has played their best tennis yet, but they have made their way through the legendary competition in pretty straightforward fashion.

Djokovic has beaten Wu Yibing, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Arthur Rinderknech, and Roman Safiullin to make it through to the quarter-finals, while Sinner has found his way past Miomir Kecmanovic, Nuno Borges, Jenson Brooksby, and Shintaro Mochizuki.

However, Mats Wilander believes Sinner’s performances so far at SW19 might have given his Serbian rival a major boost as he looks for his 25th Grand Slam title.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Mats Wilander has revealed his optimism about Djokovic’s chances of winning Wimbledon this year.

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“I was already quite optimistic about Novak halfway through the Australian Open in January, but I’m even more so these days. I have even noticed a fundamental difference,” he said.

“In Melbourne, I had the impression of seeing someone who thought he could just play well, but not win the tournament, whereas in London, the Novak I’m seeing gives me the feeling that he can go all the way.

“Of course, Carlos is not at Wimbledon, and Jannik is not as serious a threat on grass as he is on hard courts. Besides, I’m convinced that seeing Jannik struggle quite a bit since the start of the tournament is also a factor.”

Wilander said Djokovic’s current rivalry with Sinner at Wimbledon reminds him of a rivalry of his past: “In my prime, that’s what it was like for me at Majors: when I saw Ivan Lendl struggling along the way, it gave me a boost.”

Djokovic plays Felix Auger-Aliassime in his quarter-final match, while Sinner will play Jan-Lennard Struff. Should they both reach the semi-finals, they will play each other for the first time since their meeting in the final four of the Australian Open.

That match was sensationally won by Djokovic, who knocked Sinner out of the Melbourne event in a thrilling five-set match.

Sinner still leads their head-to-head record, however, having won six of their 11 matches since their first meeting at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters.

And Sinner’s last victory against Djokovic? Well that would be at last year’s Wimbledon, at the semi-final stage.