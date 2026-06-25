Jannik Sinner’s battle with heat over the years has nearly been as compelling as any of his other actual rivalries on the ATP Tour.

The World No 1 is undoubtedly the best player in the men’s game right now, especially due to Carlos Alcaraz’s unfortunate wrist injury.

However, Sinner has absolutely shown a weakness over the years and that is his inability to play under intense heat.

The Italian was forced to withdraw due to cramping in humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters last year, while he survived a major scare in the heat at the 2026 Australian Open.

Sinner was being comprehensively beaten by Eliot Spizzirri in the Melbourne heat, before the heat index forced to roof to be closed.

The World No 1 also struggled with the heat in his shock defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of Roland Garros, as he was stunned in five sets by the Argentine.

Sinner will be very happy, then, that Wimbledon has introduced its very own heat rule for the 2026 event. The UK is currently enjoying a heatwave, with temperatures hitting the mid-thirties, although it is set to coolen for the start of the Grand Slam.

Nevertheless, Wimbledon has announced its rule for intense heat ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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Wimbledon’s heat rule allows a 10-minute break to be taken between the second and third set for best-of-three set matches or between the third and fourth set for best-of-five-set matches, when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1 degrees Celcius.

However, the new rules will only come into place if one of the players in the match requests the rule to be implemented, so it could cause yet more controversy.

The heat rule will not apply for matches under the roof and doubles matches have bizarrely been omitted too. It will also not be introduced for matches that were suspended overnight, presumably to try and free up the schedule a little bit.

Heat readings will be taken 30 minutes before the first match of the day, as well as at 2pm and 5pm during the order of play, to decipher whether the new rules will need to be introduced.

The weather is set to be hot, but not extreme at Wimbledon for the first week of play, with temperatures set to between 20 and 25 degrees Celcius.

Nevertheless, Sinner will be buoyed that he could once again be freed from the intense heat, much like he was at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Sinner is looking to defend his title at Wimbledon, having lifted the Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the 2025 event.