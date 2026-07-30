Jannik Sinner’s superstar status in Italy was secured long ago and the interest in his ongoing success has been highlighted by some impressive figures released after he claimed his second Wimbledon title.

Sinner powered to victory at the All England Club as he beat Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final, allowing him to join the ranks of tennis legends to lift the famous golden trophy on more than one occasion.

It’s no surprise that the viewing figures on Italian TV were huge and now Wimbledon have revealed that Sky Italia and TV8 achieved a peak audience of 5.88m watching Sinner construct his four set win against Zverev.

The viewing figures on the BBC in England were also impressive, with 6.24m tuning in for what was the last final called by broadcaster Andrew Castle, who bowed out gracefully after the 2026 Championships.

That number is a little down on the figures reached for Sinner’s win in the final against Carlos Alcaraz, with the absence of the charismatic Spaniard due to injury clearly denting the interest beyond a tennis audience.

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Some viewing figures for this year’s Wimbledon will also have been impacted by the football World Cup, with England’s run to the semi-finals of that competition ensuring some of the media coverage for tennis was switched to the football.

Wimbledon have also announced some big numbers for all aspects of their tournament in a glowing annual report that included confirmation that this year’s tournament attracted a record attendance.

“The 139th staging of The Championships saw another year of exceptional demand for Wimbledon both nationally and around the world, with the highest-ever attendance recorded across the Fortnight, 4.8 billion impressions on social media and unprecedented growth achieved across key international markets for owned and operated channels,” read their report.

“Record attendance was set with 550,151 guests passing through the gates, and daily records set on Days 7, 12 and 14. Aided by the first rain-free Championships since 2019, the popularity of the Queue continued, with tens of thousands of guests purchasing tickets on the day.

“Across key markets, broadcast partners reported particularly strong growth in the United States (where ESPN reported its second most-viewed Championships ever) and the UK (where BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon was streamed more than 54.8 million times), plus strong engagement across Europe despite significant competition from the FIFA World Cup.

“Wimbledon’s social media following across platforms grew by +11% on 2025 to 26.6 million. There were 6,131 content posts (+8% year-on-year) on Wimbledon’s social channels throughout the grass court season.

“These generated 4.8 billion social media impressions (+16% year-on-year), 3.2 billion video views (+33% year-on-year) and our highest-ever unique digital audience with 138.5 million individuals engaging globally (+8% year-on-year).”

They also added: “During The Championships 2026, the Retail team made 220,023 transactions and sold 626,834 items, including: 117,995 hats (a record-high), 78,478 items of clothing and 59,687 towels.”

The final profits for Wimbledon will now be eagerly awaited, with the ongoing debate about the allocation of prize money for players ongoing.

Wimbledon attempted to fend off a revolt from the sport’s top players who were demanding a huge increase in prize money by lifting their pay-outs for 2026 by 20 per-cent, but more will be demanded if profits from the tournament have been boosted by a hugely successful event that was blessed with sunshine throughout.

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