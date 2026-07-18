Jannik Sinner was operating at just ‘65% to 70%’ of his usual level and ‘didn’t have much confidence’ during his Wimbledon title run, according to Patrick Mouratoglou, though the renowned coach believes that could ultimately benefit the Italian in the long term.

The world No 1 dropped just three sets en route to successfully defending his title at SW19, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Sinner boasts a stunning 44-3 win-loss record in 2026, having won five Masters 1000 titles and one Grand Slam crown.

He became the first man to win the opening five Masters 1000 events of a season and only the second player, after Rafael Nadal in 2010, to capture all three clay-court Masters 1000 tournaments in the same year.

Heading into the French Open, he was the overwhelming favourite to complete the Career Grand Slam by lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time.

However, despite leading Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 5-1 in the second round, he succumbed to the intense Parisian heat and suffered a remarkable five-set defeat, winning just two more games.

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Given the shock loss in Paris and his lack of grass-court warm-up events, many observers closely monitored Sinner’s level heading into Wimbledon.

He survived a tight five-set encounter against Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round before reaching the final without dropping another set.

Although he produced some of his best tennis against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and Zverev in the championship match, Sinner was broken six times across his opening five matches.

Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Holger Rune, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, believes Sinner lacked confidence throughout much of his campaign at the All England Club.

However, the Frenchman also argued that it could prove invaluable for the world No 1 to know that he can still win the sport’s biggest titles without producing his best tennis.

“It wasn’t Jannik at his very best, but he still had plenty to offer,” said Mouratoglou in a social media video.

“It wasn’t a great version of Jannik because, if we compare his level at Wimbledon to the standard he had reached over the previous few months, I would say he won the tournament at around 65% to 70% of his capacity.

“I felt he didn’t have much confidence. Yes, he suffered a major disappointment at Roland Garros, but it’s not as though he played badly.

“Before that, he had won several matches without dropping a set, so you would expect him to have plenty of confidence.

“In the final, he missed a lot of forehands and was retreating more than usual, whereas he is typically a player who constantly moves forward. His return of serve also wasn’t as effective.

“Even though his level was below what we’ve come to expect from him, I believe it will be extremely valuable for his future to know that he can win a Grand Slam while playing at only 70% of his true level.”