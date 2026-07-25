Jannik Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open seems a bizarre one on paper, but he has actually made a very wise decision.

“After carefully considering all the factors together with my team, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Montreal,” he wrote in a statement, after joining the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz by not playing the tournament.

“It is never easy to miss such an important event, but we believe this is the right decision to prioritise my health,” he added. “I’m disappointed not to be there, but I look forward to returning to Montreal in the future.”

Sinner had the chance to continues his incredible Masters streak in 2026, as he had already won the first five on offer this season, but it’s clear the Italian is prioritising other things.

While Sinner’s decision might seem strange to some, particularly as he has only played one tournament since his early exit at Roland Garros, many need to remember just why the Italian exited the Paris Grand Slam.

Sinner crumbled against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, due to what seemed like fatigue.

That came after Sinner put himself through a gruelling schedule to win Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open back-to-back.

Sinner showed wear and tear throughout that historic Masters run and it ultimately cost him the chance to earn the Career Grand Slam by the age of 24.

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He looked ropey in matches against Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo and Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open, and his energy levels blew up in his face at Roland Garros.

It’s clear Sinner is prioritising not just his health, but the opportunity to win more Grand Slams. They are the tournaments that matter once you’re retired and the Italian’s form is far better than the five he has achieved so far in his career.

The fact Sinner has only been able to claim one of the three Grand Slam titles during the 2026 season is a huge faux pas, and one he is clearly looking to rectify by missing the Canadian Open.

Sinner might miss the chance to claim all nine Grand Slams in a single year, but he has given himself the best possible chance to claim Grand Slam number six at the US Open later this year.

After missing the Canadian Open, it looks likely Sinner will play the Cincinnati Open and the US Open back-to-back, much like he did last year.

The star reached the final of both tournaments in 2025, but he lost to Alcaraz each time.