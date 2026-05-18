Jannik Sinner made history by winning the Italian Open, becoming just the second player to collect all nine Masters title, joining Novak Djokovic.

Sinner achieved the feat eight years younger than Djokovic by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets in front of a raucous hometown crowd in Rome.

The World No. 1 has been unstoppable at Masters tournaments, and he has now won six tournaments in a row at that level, dating back to last year’s Paris Masters.

Sinner has suffered just two defeats all season, with his last coming against Jakub Mensik in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open back in February.

One of Sinner’s coaches, Simone Vagnozzi, who shares the role with Darren Cahill, believes the Italian’s current run of form has been aided by the work he and Cahill have done behind the scenes.

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“Incredible what he has been doing for months, arriving in Rome with so much pressure and winning. He’s making history,” said Vagnozzi in an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

“In 2022, I started this adventure with Jannik and to think that in such a short time he has achieved all these results is special. All this makes me proud, his mental strength is incredible.

“What he has done in recent months is incredible. The secret of the team is that we are all people who do this job not because we are among the greatest in the world, but because we love what we do.”

Sinner will now have a week off before his first match at Roland Garros, as he looks to win the only Grand Slam he is yet to hold in his career.

The main priority is to recover as much as I can in the next two, three days,” said Sinner during his post-match press conference in Rome after lifting the trophy.

“There is not going to be a lot of training, for sure. Tennis, zero. Physical, we need to see. I want to be a little bit with my family, as well, in this moment.

Sinner also revealed that he plans to arrive at Roland Garros three days before the tournament is set to kick off, giving him a chance to adjust to the conditions.

“Switching off on tennis, then from Thursday on I think I will be there in Paris. Prepare and we see how it goes. Yeah, look, now it’s important to rest,” he said.

Sinner will be the number one seed at the Grand Slam and, without Carlos Alcaraz, he is the overwhelming favourite to win the competition for the first time.