Jannik Sinner’s long-time coach, Simone Vagnozzi, has hailed the star’s “incredible season” after the Italian brought his season to a close with triumph at the ATP Finals.

World No 2 Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to reign supreme in Turin, successfully defending his title at the year-end championships after his previous victory in 2024.

Triumph in Turin brought the Italian’s season to a close, with the 24-year-old finishing the year ranked second in the world, only behind world No 1 Alcaraz.

Sinner won six titles in 2025, highlighted by his Australian Open title defence and his first Wimbledon crown, with further triumphs at the ATP Finals, China Open, Vienna Open, and Paris Masters in 2025.

Despite a consistent level of success, it was still a tumultuous year in many ways for the world No 2, who was banned for three months earlier in the season after a doping violation in 2024.

The Italian also tasted defeat to Alcaraz in the French Open and US Open finals to Alcaraz, most famously missing three championship points against the Spaniard at Roland Garros.

However, he finishes the year just 550 points behind Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings, and comfortably ahead of the rest of the ATP field.

Sinner looks set to stay at the forefront of the men’s game throughout 2026, though he is now resting ahead of the new season.

Tennis News

Jimmy Connors reveals why Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner could ‘keep dominating’

Surprising Carlos Alcaraz statistics confirm he has big room for improvement in 2026

And, taking to Instagram to reflect on 2025, Vagnozzi — who has coached the four-time major champion since 2022 — celebrated Sinner’s year and ATP Finals success.

He wrote (translated from Italian): “Best epilogue of an incredible season.

“A year full of successes, but also complicated, with difficult moments…where the difference is made by those small, sometimes unnoticeable details. The truth is, in the toughest moments, this team sticks even more together. Everyone tries to put a part of themselves in order to come out even stronger, driven by that obsession with IMPOSSIBLE perfection.

“Bravo Jannik, who is the first to never want to be satisfied, but to want to improve. Great athlete and great man.

“Thank you Jannik and thank you whole team.”

Vagnozzi will stay part of Sinner’s entourage across the pre-season and into 2026, with co-lead coach Darren Cahill also seemingly set to stay despite previous plans to exit the team at the end of 2025.

Sinner is set for an exhibition match versus Alcaraz in Incheon, South Korea, in early January, though he will not be back in official tour action until the Australian Open, which begins on January 18th.

The Italian has triumphed at the event the past two years, and he will look to become just the second man in the Open Era to win three straight titles at the event, following in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic.

Read Next: How quickly could Jannik Sinner replace Carlos Alcaraz as world No 1 in 2026?