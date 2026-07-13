Jannik Sinner is on top of the world right now, having won the Wimbledon title for the second consecutive year.

The Italian toppled Alexander Zverev in the final in four sets, after losing the first set to the German.

Sinner was in supreme form from the semi-final onwards, as he dispatched Novak Djokovic and Zverev without having his serve broken.

The World No 1 is undoubtedly the best player in the world right now but his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, still believes the Italian can improve.

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Speaking in the post-final press conference, alongside Sinner’s other coach, Darren Cahill, Vagnozzi said: “For a player of Jannik’s calibre, it’s very difficult to go out on court every day with the sole goal of maintaining his current level.

“He always needs a plan, something to work on and improve on. This is what motivates him every day. We’re very pleased with the progress he’s made over the last five years, but we’re convinced there’s still room for improvement.”

Vagnozzi has implored Sinner to introduce more variety to his game following his Wimbledon triumph, namely adding serving and volleying to his game.

“Today, for example, I don’t think he even had a single serve-and-volley,” explained the Italian coach “There was also a rally at 4-3 where he could have closed the point by going to the net, but instead he didn’t, ultimately losing the point.

“There are always areas where we can improve. Our plan is to make him an increasingly aggressive player: going to the net more often, using a few more drop balls at the right times, and further expanding his repertoire.”

That should strike fear into the rest of the ATP Tour, as Sinner has proven to be pretty dominant against every opponent he has faced so far this year.

The star has only lost three matches all year. The first came against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, which saw the Serbian produce one of his best displays in years.

Even then, Djokovic was forced to save plenty of break points and the match went to five sets.

His next defeat came against Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open, as the rising Czech star knocked Sinner out of the ATP 500 event in three sets.

The last came against Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros, as the Argentine capitalised on Sinner’s fatigue issues to knock him out of the second round.

That means Sinner is yet to lose a straight sets match this year, in a season which has seen him rack up 44 victories already, and lift six titles.