Jannik Sinner claimed the second Wimbledon title of his career, but talk has already turned toward his upcoming schedule for the North American hardcourt swing.

Sinner is rudimental with his schedule to keep himself as fresh as possible for the incredibly hectic schedule on the ATP Tour.

The Italian opted not to play a single tournament between Roland Garros and Wimbledon after a very busy schedule on the European clay court swing.

The World No 1 decided to play the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open back-to-back, which many believe was one of the factors in his fatigue issues at Roland Garros, where he was knocked out of the second round.

Sinner decides which tournaments he will play alongside his team and he has a major decision to make when it comes to his post-Wimbledon events.

Sinner’s coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, were asked if the Italian will be playing the back-to-back Masters events of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open following his Wimbledon win.

Sinner opted to skip the Canadian Open last season, but he did return to action in Cincinnati.

The World No 1 has won every single Masters event of the season so far and Vagnozzi responded when asked if he would play both tournament to try and keep the streak going.

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“We didn’t think about Montreal and Cincinnati right now,” said Vagnozzi. “For sure, Masters 1000 is really important tournament after the Slams. So we are going to speak tonight, probably tomorrow, and we see how we plan the schedule. Right now we don’t have answer for this question.”

Cahill, however, provided a far more positive response about Sinner’s upcoming schedule.

“There is a difference, though, between Canada last year compared to this year,” said Cahill when suggesting the calendar change could help Sinner play both events.

“There were only two weeks last year. The compressed schedule made it really difficult if you made it through to the final weekend at Wimbledon to go out and front up for Canada.

“There’s three weeks,” said Cahill. “It’s on the schedule. We’ll sit down as a team and work out what his schedule is moving forward. The Masters 1000 events are incredibly important. We have full intention to make sure we put him in the best position to do well.”

The Canadian Open is set to begin on August 1st in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, so the Italian will have just under three weeks to prepare for the ATP Tour 1000 tournament.