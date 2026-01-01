Jannik Sinner’s ban for his failed doping tests turned into “the best moments of my professional life” for Marco Panichi with the player’s former fitness trainer saying the work they put in off court was the highlight of his career.

The tennis world was rocked in August 2024 when it emerged that then world No 1 Sinner twice tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and was allowed to continue playing.

However, the Italian parted ways with his fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi after it was found that the substance entered his system during massages from his physio.

Naldi had used a product – that was given to him by Ferrara – that contained clostebol to treat a cut on his own finger.

The pair were replaced by Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio, who both worked with the great Novak Djokovic in the past.

But that was not the end of the doping saga as the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against the decision not to ban Sinner and, after lengthy negotiations, it was announced in February 2025 that they entered a “case resolution agreement” with the player’s legal team.

Sinner then served a three-month ban and returned in May at the Italian Open, but there were no signs of rust as he finished runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz in Rome and also went on to lose the French Open final against the Spaniard.

In an interview with La Repubblica, Panichi opened up about “one of the best moments”, stating: “An important premise: I can’t talk about my relationship with Jannik, for contractual reasons.

“I won’t name names. I’ll say that in general, certain ‘improvisations’ can help some athletes learn to manage their emotions.

“One thing I think I can say: the three months of his suspension were one of the best moments of my professional life. We worked hard, always having fun and exchanging many things with great respect.”

But Panichi’s relationship with the Italian ended after the French Open in June when Sinner decided to reappoint Ferrara as his fitness trainer.

Panichi, for his part, is clear about his stance on doping in sport.

“A great danger: morally, and for the repercussions on the athletes’ physique,” the – who is currently working with Holger Rune – stated. “But in tennis there are so many controls that I can hardly believe that someone could rig the cards. Better to work hard, every day. With imagination. And a smile.”