Jannik Sinner’s season in 2026 has seen him continue to dominate the ATP Tour.

The Italian has already collected six titles in the first seven months of the season, including the second Wimbledon championship of his career.

The World No 1 has lost just three times in his 47 matches so far this year, and those came against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open, and Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros.

Sinner’s understated manner often means his hard work goes unnoticed away from the court, but his coach, Simone Vagnozzi, has made a stunning claim about the star.

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In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the Italian coach said: “He’s a fearful worker. I’ve had to motivate him two or three times in five years. His greatest quality is wanting people by his side who tell him what he doesn’t want to hear.

“It all starts with attitude and the desire to improve: you have to find the courage to make mistakes, even to fail. Jannik has a significant base of mental strength, we’ve just multiplied it. He has innate gifts. You don’t become a colt if you’re a nag.

“Now you can see that he can hit aces in the important moments, but for that to happen you have to feel confident in your shot because you’ve worked on it for hours and hours in training.”

It should be a major worry to the rest of Sinner’s ATP Tour rivals that the star does not need any real motivation from his coaches.

If Vagnozzi’s claim about Sinner’s work ethic is correct, which would not be surprising, that means most of what we saw from the Italian on court is entirely down to him.

Along with his exceptional prowess, Sinner’s mentality is the key reason why he’s been able to dominate the entirety of the ATP Tour for so long.

Even if a player comes along who is as powerful and technical as Sinner is currently, they will also have to be a cut above mentally in order to challenge the World No 1.

That is why he is far and away the top-ranked player in the world and that shows no signs of stopping until the start of the 2027 season at the very earliest.

Sinner is currently 5290 ranking points above the second spot and for a player of the Italian’s form, that is going to make it incredibly hard to dislodge him from the summit of the ATP Tour.