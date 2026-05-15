Jannik Sinner has dominanted the tennis landscape since March, winning the first four Masters titles of the year, but Steve Weissman believes the Italian’s recent form should come with a large caveat.

Sinner has won Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open in a row and he has not suffered a defeat since losing to Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open.

The World No. 1 shows no signs of slowing down as he has raced to the semi-finals of the Italian Open, where he will play Daniil Medvedev for a chance to reach the final.

Despite his ridiculous form, which has seen him win 25 Masters matches in a row, and his last 26 matches on the ATP Tour, Weissman believes Alcaraz’s absence is partly the reason for Sinner’s dominance.

Weissman, who is a regular contributor to The Tennis Channel, appeared on The Inside-In Tennis Podcast to discuss Jannik Sinner’s incredible form across the clay court season.

While Weissman has been impressed by the Italian’s run, he beileves Alcaraz’s absence has greatly boosted Sinner’s dominant success.

Alcaraz injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open and was forced out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the upcoming Roland Garros.

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“There is the caveat [to Sinner’s dominance] that Carlos Alcarez has been missing in action since that final in Monte Carlo,” said Weissman on the podcast. “He’s the one guy that has a winning head-to-head over Sinner.”

Weissman even suggested that Alcaraz has had a better season than Sinner so far, despite his Masters titles, as he has won the only Grand Slam of the year so far.

“He won the Australian Open this year,” continued Weissman. “I’ll take that over all of the Masters 1000s if I’m either of those guys. So advantage Alcaraz.”

“But yeah, Sinner’s number one in the world and he’s beating everybody else and that’s all you can ask for him. So he does handle it well. He is so dignified, so put together, just like he is on court.”

Alcaraz currently leads his head-to-head against Sinner, with 10 victories from their seven matches on the ATP Tour. However, Sinner has won three of their last five matches, which have come on all three different surfaces.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters on clay, the ATP Finals on hardcourt, and the Wimbledon final on grass in his last three matches.

They came in between Alcaraz’s last two victories over Sinner, which were in the US Open final and the Cincinnati Open final, the latter of which came from a Sinner retirement.