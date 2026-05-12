Former world No 10 Arnaud Clement has identified the “only weakness” he sees in Jannik Sinner’s game amid the world No 1’s remarkable run.

Sinner extended his winning streak to 25 matches with his 6-2, 6-0 demolition of world No 60 Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the Italian Open.

After losing to Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarter-finals in February, Sinner swept the Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The Italian is the only player in ATP history to win the first four Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar, and he has won five successive events at this level, having also triumphed at the Paris Masters in November.

Sinner‘s biggest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, is currently sidelined due to a wrist injury, and the 24-year-old is an overwhelming favourite to secure his maiden titles at the Italian Open and French Open.

ATP Tour News

Alexander Zverev ranks Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on clay after his controversial comments

Darren Cahill says what fans have got totally wrong about Jannik Sinner

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Speaking on Eurosport France, Clement — who was a runner-up to Andre Agassi at the 2001 Australian Open — shared his thoughts on Sinner’s physicality.

“Jannik Sinner’s only weakness, and it’s often mentioned because we have to point something out, is his physicality in long matches,” said the Frenchman, who won four ATP Tour singles titles.

“When you look at the season, he wins everything, but the matches aren’t played in a very consistent rhythm because of these new 12-day Masters 1000 formats, which include many rest days.

“He often has four or five days off between two Masters 1000 tournaments.

“This doesn’t detract from his performance since the beginning of the year at all, but I just wanted to highlight it.”

What is Sinner’s record in five-set matches?

Sinner has won just six of the 16 five-set matches he has played in his career (37.5%) having lost his most recent five-setter against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January. He has a 2-10 record in five-setters against top 50-ranked opponents.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has lost all eight of the longest matches he has played in his career, and he has not won a match that lasted longer than three hours and 48 minutes.

His last five-set win was against Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final — a triumph that saw him secure his maiden major title.

READ NEXT: Can Jack Draper compete with Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz if he overcomes injuries? Tennis icons answer