Jannik Sinner has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz “deserves” to finish 2025 as the year-end world No 1 as he joked about being “super happy” for the Spaniard.

World No 1 Alcaraz had a 1,050-point advantage over Sinner heading into the ATP Finals this year, and needed just 451 points in Turin to seal his second year-end No 1 finish.

After beating Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz in his opening two matches in Turin, victory over Lorenzo Musetti was enough for the Spaniard to confirm his place as the year-end No 1 for 2025.

With 200 points available per round-robin win at the ATP Finals, the 600 points so far amassed by Alcaraz are more than enough for him to confirm his spot at the top of the ATP Rankings.

It will be the second time that he has finished as the year-end No 1, having previously claimed that title back in 2022.

Alcaraz’s success denies Sinner the chance to seal back-to-back year-end world No 1 finishes, the Italian having finished atop the ATP Rankings in 2024.

Despite a three-month suspension earlier in 2025, the season has still proven strong for Sinner, with titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon to his name.

The 24-year-old has also lifted titles in Beijing, Vienna, and Paris in recent months, surging throughout the latter stages of the season.

Tennis News

ATP Finals: Why Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz are still in line for epic prize money haul

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz & every man to achieve multiple year-end world No 1 finishes

However, he was beaten by Alcaraz in both the French Open and US Open finals this summer, and his five titles in 2025 are bettered by the Spaniard’s impressive haul of eight tour titles this season.

Much like Alcaraz, Sinner has made an unbeaten start to his ATP Finals campaign, with victories over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton to top his group in Turin.

After his win versus Shelton on Friday, Sinner was asked about Alcaraz sealing the year-end No 1 ranking the night before, and was full of praise for his main rival.

He said (translated from Italian): “I’m happy for him, but if I told you I was super happy… I’d be telling a lie!

“But he deserves it, he’s had an incredible season: he’s won two Slams, eight tournaments. He’s playing at a very high level, he’s competitive on any surface.

“He had the pressure too, he managed it very well, but I’m glad for him. He’s a really good guy, he has a great team around him and he’s earned these achievements.

“For me, this is motivation for next year. If another player were to end up No 1, I’d always choose him — he deserves it.”

Sinner and Alcaraz could yet still face off at the ATP Finals in Turin, with the two looking primed to meet in another big final.

Having already met in three Grand Slam finals and two Masters 1000 finals this year, the pair were heavy favourites for ATP Finals glory in 2025, and could still meet in Turin.

Sinner will be strongly backed to beat de Minaur in his semi-final at the event, having won all 12 of his previous encounters versus the Australian, while Alcaraz will face either Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Italian is looking to successfully defend the title in Turin, while Alcaraz is hoping to triumph at the year-end championships for the first time.

Read Next: The inside story on Marcos Baghdatis’ tennis academy in Cyprus’ stunning City of Dreams resort