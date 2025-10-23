Jannik Sinner has responded to the strong criticism he has faced after it was revealed he had decided not to represent Italy at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals.

It was announced on Monday that Sinner was not in Italy’s squad for the Davis Cup Final 8 knockout stage, which will be held in Bologna for the first time this year from November 18-23.

Even without Sinner, Italy’s depth of talent means they have still been able to name a strong team of Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

Jannik Sinner reacts to Davis Cup criticism

Jannik Sinner explained he has chosen not to compete at the Davis Cup Finals in order to have more time to prepare for the 2026 season

The world No 2 has come under fire in his home nation, both in the media and from Italian Davis Cup icon Nicola Pietrangeli

Sinner, 24, has now responded, declaring that he “accepts all criticism” of his decision in a brief and clear message

Italy’s Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, said: “Sinner has not given his availability for 2025.

“The Davis Cup is, and will always remain, his home and I am sure that Jannik will soon return to be part of the team.”

Sinner was the leading man as Italy triumphed at both the 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga to claim their second and third titles in the historic team competition. He won all nine of the matches he played across singles and doubles during these two campaigns.

Prior to 2023, Italy had not won the Davis Cup since their maiden victory in 1976.

What did Sinner say about his decision to skip the Davis Cup Finals?

In his pre-tournament press conference at the Vienna Open, where he is in action this week, Sinner addressed his Davis Cup withdrawal.

“I’m a two-time Davis Cup winner,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“My team and I made this decision because the season is very long at the end of the year and I need an extra week of rest to start my preparation earlier. The goal is to get off to a good start in Australia.

“In the last two years, I haven’t reached my best level because I lacked time, that’s why we made this decision. We’ll see.”

What criticism has Sinner faced?

Nicolas Pietrangeli, a legend of Italian tennis, did not hold back in sharing his view on Sinner’s decision.

“It’s a real slap in the face for Italian sport,” said Pietrangeli, who won back-to-back French Open titles in 1959 and 1960.

“I don’t understand when he says it was a difficult choice. We’re talking about playing tennis, not going to war. When it comes to the Davis Cup, it’s the pinnacle; the goal of every athlete is to wear the blue jersey.

“Unfortunately, I know I’m talking about another era. I see that today’s world is driven by money and that the heart is put aside.”

Pietrangeli, 91, holds the all-time records for Davis Cup rubbers played (164) and won (120).

Sinner has also faced criticism in the Italian media. Bruno Vespa, a high-profile journalist and writer, took aim at the world No 2 on Twitter/X.

“Why should an Italian root for Sinner? He speaks German (right, it’s his language), lives in Monte Carlo, doesn’t play for the national team in the Davis Cup to take an extra week of vacation. Kudos to [Carlos] Alcaraz who takes the field for his Spain,” wrote Vespa.

What has Sinner said in response to the criticism?

In his press conference with Italian reporters after his opening round win in Vienna, Sinner gave a short and clear answer when asked for his reaction to the backlash he has faced.

Q. You announced that you won’t play in the Davis Cup. How do you respond to the criticism?

Sinner: All I can say is that I accept all criticism. I have already spoken extensively on this matter and have nothing more to add.

According to Italian website Ubitennis, Sinner delivered his answer with a “significant smile.”

