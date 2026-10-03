Jannik Sinner’s team on ‘red alert’ as worrying knee injury report emerges

Jannik Sinner is reportedly losing patience with his ongoing knee injury, as concerns grow over when the Italian will return to the ATP Tour.

Since winning Wimbledon in mid-July, Sinner has not played a single competitive match, with the world No 1 withdrawing from Canada, Cincinnati, the US Open, Beijing, and most recently, Shanghai.

On Saturday, he wrote in an Instagram story, “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped.”

The five-time major winner is next scheduled to play at the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 21 October, but at this rate, nothing is certain.

Now, Corriere della Sera claims that 40 minutes into a training session in Monte Carlo this week, Sinner ended the practice. The report states he said, “That’s it, let’s go, I can’t do it.”

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The Italian publication alleges that his team are now on ‘red alert’ over this situation and the Italian Tennis Federation is concerned, too.

Sinner has reportedly had a number of trips to Milan, Turin, Lyon, and more, to try and get to the bottom of this issue, including seeing a surgeon ‘specializing in footballers’ knee pathologies’, but for now, there is ‘no diagnosis’ and ‘no prognosis’.

In a somewhat related issue, Corriere adds that Sinner needs to play for Italy in the Davis Cup this year or next if he wants to have a chance of representing his country at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

For the time being, that is far less urgent than this troubling knee complaint.

While Sinner sits frustrated on the sidelines, US Open champion Alexander Zverev harbours strong desires of taking his No 1 ranking for the first time.

The French Open champion is still more than 1,200 points behind Sinner in the ATP Tour rankings, but in the Race, Zverev is now 800 points clear at the top.

If Zverev can win in Beijing, he will jump up to 10,120, which is just 880 points in Sinner’s arrears. If he wins that and the Shanghai Masters, the German will dislodge the 25-year-old at the top of the pile.

Sinner may not be too perturbed about losing the No 1 ranking but the fact he has been out for nearly three months is troubling.

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