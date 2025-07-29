Jasmine Paolini has confirmed a collaboration with Federico Gaio, an active singles player, after splitting with Marc Lopez shortly after Wimbledon.

The Italian originally hired the Spaniard after her semi-run run at the Miami Open in March, ending her 10-year collaboration with Renzo Furlan.

However, despite a title at the WTA 1000 event in Rome in May and a last-four appearance in Stuttgart, Paolini and Lopez agreed to part ways after her Wimbledon campaign.

“I’m here with Federico Gaio, who will also help me in Cincinnati and the US Open,” the Italian revealed, during her pre-tournament press conference in Montreal.

“Obviously, in the meantime, I’m looking around and we’re trying to organise ourselves as best we can: we’ll see what the future holds.”

Gaio is an active singles player on the ATP Tour, but hasn’t competed professionally in 16 months.

The Italian made his tour debut in 2009 and has lifted the title at four Challenger tournaments.

“We had some great results together,” Paolini stated, at the time of her split with Lopez.

“Especially in Rome and Paris [where she was doubles champion with Sara Errani],” Paolini wrote on social media on the second Monday of Wimbledon.

“I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day. Now that this part of the season is over, I’ve decided to make a change.

“I’ve learned a lot and made good progress. And now I’m taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything.”

Lopez was a previous world No 3 in men’s doubles, winning the Australian Open and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

It was Nadal who partnered with the doubles specialist during the Olympic run, with Lopez joining the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s team in December 2021 until his retirement in November 2024.

Most recently, Paolini withdrew from the Hopman Cup due to knee discomfort, something which worried many fans.

This came after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 second-round defeat to Kamilla Rakhimova in which the world No 9 looked far from her best.

“I’m so sorry to tell you that this year I will not be able to be present in Bari for the Hopman Cup,” Paolini revealed in a social media post.

“I need to recover from a knee injury and my body needs a little time, but I am happy at the same time to announce that my teammate Lucia Bronzetti, with whom we won the Billie Jean King Cup last year, will be playing with Flavio Cobolli.

“I am sure they will do their best and give it all to bring Italy to victory. I will support them from home and hope that all of you go to Fiera del Levante, it will definitely be a super positive tennis week, special, fantastic, so I hope you support them too.

“Forza azzurri and forza Italia!”

Latest Tennis News

Iga Swiatek opens up on failed doping test, branding it a ‘terrible’ and ‘confusing’ experience

What is Novak Djokovic’s best chance left to win a 25th Grand Slam? Mansour Bahrami weighs in

Unfortunately for her country, Italy finished as the tournament’s runner-up, with Canada lifting the title thanks to performances from Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“The pain in my knee is better, I hope there aren’t any setbacks, but I’m positive,” the two-time Grand Slam finalist disclosed, during her pre-Canadian Open press conference.

Paolini, as the seventh seed, will open her campaign in Montreal against world No 110 Aoi Ito.

The Italian has only participated in the Canadian Open on one occasion, falling in the third round to Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 6-0, in 2023.