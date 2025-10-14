Jasmine Paolini has been punching above her weight in the top ten of the WTA Rankings for the last couple of years and as she sat down for an extended chat with Tennis365 at last week’s Wuhan Open, she was in reflective mood on her stunning rise to the top.

Standing at just 5’4”, Paolini faces bigger and stronger opponents most times she steps onto the court, but her results confirm she can match the best.

A French Open and Wimbledon finalist last year, Paolini has pieced together another impressive season that included her win in the WTA 1000 event in Rome, with her victory celebrated in front of an adoring Italian public.

Here is our revealing with Paolini, with the 29-year-old living up to her reputation as one of the most engaging players in tennis as she spoke at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre in Wuhan.

After a breakthrough year in 2024, how tough was it to back that up this year?

I think the key is always to trust the process, trust the work you are doing. You have to put the work in to improve every time you go on court because if you keep the same level, you are going down. You always have to improve. That’s the key to staying at this level. I like being here, so I want to stay. This year has been a bit less consistent than last year, but it has still been a good year.

Is there a key shot you have been working on?

The serve is always the key in tennis. I need to be more precise and I need to hit it harder. That is something we are really working on.

You are often smaller than your opponents. Is that intimidating?

When I am playing against these players, I can see that they are bigger than me. When I stand at the net before the match, you can really see it. But I am not thinking about it. It is only when I see pictures of the handshake after the match and then you realise how much bigger they are than you. The key in tennis is always to use your weapons the best way possible and that’s what I try to do.

You had an amazing win against Iga Swiatek in Wuhan. How satisfying was that success?

It was one of those days that I was enjoying every moment. I was really focused and I was really enjoying my tennis. So it was really a great, great day.

Italian tennis is on such a high. What do you put that down to?

We had a lot of tournaments put on in our country a few years ago and now they are improving many of these tournaments. In the men’s draws for these events, you can see many, many Italians in there. The federation was behind that and they are always helping us with the physios at the big tournaments. They have done an amazing job. There are so many of us and that means who push each other on.

Do you speak to Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti about improving your game?

At the Davis Cup finals last year, my ex-coach Renzo (Furlan) was speaking with Jannik and I was surprised because he said I wasn’t doing something on the court. I can’t say what it is because my opponents will know then! Then my coach came to me and said: ‘See, Jannik has said you have to do this’. So I thought, if Jannik has said this, then we have to do it (laughing).

How important has Sinner’s success been for Italian tennis?

He is doing unbelievable things on the court and I think people like how he is behaving on and off the court because he is a really nice guy. He is a good role model. That is very good for our sport in Italy and it is good for our sport. Tennis is growing in Italy because of him.

When was the first time you realised you were famous?

I think after the gold medal in the Olympics last year. Then the Wimbledon final as well. After those two, something changed. I get more recognised. It’s nice, but it is strange as well. After the gold medal, it was something different. People were watching this on the TV and everyone was recognising me after that. In the Grand Slams, people who are not always watching tennis are looking at these events and then the Olympics, well that is something else.

Was your win in the WTA 1000 events in Rome your best moment?

I don’t know. It was close to being there with the Olympics and the Wimbledon final. I didn’t expect to win Rome at all. Maybe I haven’t event realised yet what I did. I used to go there to watch that event and for an Italian to win Rome was very special.

Is playing doubles useful to help your development on court?

I think it is very good for me. It’s not a coincidence that I started playing better at singles when I did well at doubles. Now that we have long tournaments, playing doubles keeps you in the competitions if you lose early in the singles.

