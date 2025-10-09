Jannik Sinner’s alarming cramping issue forced him to retire from the Shanghai Masters and now his Italian compatriot Jasmine Paolini has given her verdict on the challenges of playing in hot conditions.

This week’s W1000 event in Wuhan and the ATP Masters tournaments in Shanghai are being played in challenging conditions, with the sweltering conditions affecting Sinner as he cramped severely and was forced to quit his match against the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

Emma Raducanu was among those forced to call time on her efforts at the Wuhan Open, where the roof was closed on Thursday to protect the players and fans from the extreme heat.

Now world No 5 Paolini has given her verdict on the issue of tennis matches being played in extreme heat, as she suggested it may be too hot for courts that do not have a shade to be used when temperatures hit dangerous levels.

“I think what we saw in Shanghai with Jannik is was really, really hot and then it can happen,” said Paolini.

“When it’s too humid and too hot, it’s something that can happen, you know, to everybody.

“Here in Wuhan, I have to say in the Center Court, it’s not that bad, but outside here as well, when I warm up outside, I’m like, it’s fine, 30 minutes we go in the air conditioning inside, because was too hot.

“It’s not easy, because every year the weather changes. I feel like last year here was okay, and this year also in the outside court it’s so hot.

“I’m glad that we have the rules that if it’s too hot and too humid, we stop playing, because nobody wants to, you know, to see people dying on the court.”

Paolini’s top ten rival Jessica Pegula had an alternative view on the hot conditions, as she suggested elite players need to learn how to manage warm weather.

“I think the roof situation obviously helps. It was super humid today,” she said, responding to a question fron Tennus365 in Wuhan.

“I honestly wasn’t bothered by the heat at all. It was just very humid. So I was just sweating a lot, but having that little bit of shade, I think, definitely helps.

“The other day was very, very hot. I’m from Florida and I’m used to the heat, but it was hot. I was feeling it. I think everyone who had to play that day was really struggling.

“But the heat rule went into effect until it calmed down? So I think it’s just something that we have to keep looking at the heat rule.

“The heat, honestly, is part of the conditions and it’s part of our sport.

“So I also think, you know, a lot of these tournaments now that have roofs, like, they’ll half close it, and it’s kind of like, oh, well, like, is it an indoor tournament or an outdoor tournament? Or an outdoor tournament?

“I also think that it can get a little bit confusing when the conditions can kind of change drastically based on a tournament just deciding that they want some shade for fans, that can really change conditions as well.

“Sometimes I don’t necessarily think it is always the right thing to do, or maybe totally fair as well, because at the same time, you know, if it’s listed as an outdoor tournament, you should be ready to play in the heat.

“If there’s a heat rule and it’s way too hot and it’s unsafe for kids and ball kids and players to be out there, then 100% that should be in effect. And we should just wait for it to get better. ”

The debate over safe levels of heat for tennis to be played in has rumbled on for many years, with the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai also being played in brutal heat in China this week.

Novak Djokovic was sick on court during his hard-fought three-set third round win over Yannick Hanfmann and admitted he conditions were hard to deal with.

“It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal,” said the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal.”

