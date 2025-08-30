Jelena Ostapenko posts Instagram apology after Taylor Townsend racism controversy

Jelena Ostapenko has apologised for her tirade against Taylor Townsend during their second-round encounter at the US Open, blaming her lack of English for the controversy.

The Latvian fell to American Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in a match which has gone viral across social media, gaining tens of millions of views.

The two traded words at the net, instigated by Ostapenko.

“She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US,” the American claimed after the match.

“I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say.

“I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose. When she was playing well, I didn’t say anything. That just shows class.”

Townsend later clarified that she did not initially interpret the comments as racial: “I didn’t take it in that way, but also that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

The American is now into the fourth round of the US Open, having upset fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

In her latest social media update, Ostapenko – who is a former French Open champion – blamed her comments on a lack of English understanding.

“Hi all – I wanted to apologise for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match,” she said on Instagram.

“English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

“I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player. Goodbye New York and I look forward to being back next year.”

During the match, Townsend seemingly had multiple successful net cords, something which Ostapenko was not amused by, making her feelings further known with a social media post minutes after the match.

“Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding momen and didn’t say sorryt, but her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all,” she stated.

“There are some rules in tennis that most of the players follow and it was first time that this happened to me on tour.

“If she plays in her homeland it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”

Latest Tennis News

Billie Jean King ‘pretty excited’ by Emma Raducanu’s recent form despite US Open demolition

How Iga Swiatek’s psychologist responded after expert claimed their relationship ‘crosses boundaries’

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also weighed into the controversy, branding the Latvian’s comments as ‘terrible’ before praising the American.

“I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America. But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a black tennis player in a majority white sport.

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”