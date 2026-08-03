Jessica Pegula has revealed what makes Alex Eala’s serve “tricky” to deal with as she also addressed the “crazy” support the Filipina star receives.

Pegula and Eala are competing in the championship match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, a WTA 500 tournament in Washington DC.

World No 3 Pegula was leading 6-4, 1-2 in the final against 28th-ranked Eala on Sunday when play was suspended due to rain in the United States capital. The match is set to resume on Monday.

In the pair’s only previous meeting, Pegula defeated Eala 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in the semi-finals at the 2025 Miami Open.

After her semi-final win against Diana Shnaider in Washington, Pegula was asked about Eala’s serve.

“I mean, I think her serve has gotten a little bit better since when I last played her. I know it’s something she’s working on, of course,” the 32-year-old American said in her press conference.

“One, I think it helps that she’s a lefty. I think lefties are definitely — no offense to lefties, but they can get away with a little bit more, because we’re just not used to seeing the ball come that direction as often, and I think you see that with a lot of different lefties on tour.

“I mean, [Adrian] Mannarino, I feel like he just kind of like throws it in there. He can still hit his serve, but throws it in there. I’m not sure if a person that’s right-handed would be able to get away with it that much. So I do think they can use that to their advantage.

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“I think with her, it stays so low. It’s hard to attack. I think if you put her — it would be interesting if she plays mixed doubles. I don’t think guys are going to like returning her serve. There’s no space to actually do anything with it. Sometimes you feel like you’re just starting the point.

“I remember in Miami, I just didn’t know, should I go for it more, because then I feel like I’m possibly giving her free points off of that serve, or do I kind of just start the point? You really have to use your legs and kind of get up and trust it.

“Yeah, that’s why it can be so tricky. It stays very low, especially on more of a hard court, which I think she’s probably better on a hard court or grass court where it’s very hard to attack.

“I mean, the ball is kind of below the net, and you’re having to hit up on the ball. Any time you have to do that, it can be really tricky.”

Pegula later discussed Eala’s remarkable following from her fans from the Philippines.

“It’s crazy. There’s people out there all waiting for her. I mean, I think it’s awesome for the sport. I think it’s really cool. I think we’ve seen that similar to [Joao] Fonseca,” said Pegula.

“I think it’s amazing she’s able to draw these crowds, and it’s not even like she’s the No. 1 seed yet or like a top-5 player, and she’s able to bring all these people in to watch her matches.

“I’ve seen it at all the tournaments we’ve been at this year. She’s usually on a bigger court, because they have to put her on a bigger court. Usually you hear the crowd from every single court that you’re on around her.

“I remember in Dubai I could hear it from my hotel room, because it’s very close to the courts there. So I think it’s awesome. Any way to get people into tennis.

“I remember when we had her on our podcast, we had so many Filipino fans and the one girl, Des Krawczyk, is also half-Filipino, and they were, like, Oh, my God, Des is Filipino. Then she got all of these followers because they were Filipino fans.

“I think it’s really cool when you can outreach a group of people, especially that might not be super into tennis. I think it’s really neat.

“It will be tough. I remember in Miami. This was, like, before she was really, like, people knew her as much. I’m assuming tomorrow it’s probably going to be worse. I don’t know if there’s more Filipino here compared to Miami, but Miami I was just, like, who are these people? What is going on?

“I’m an American. I’m in Miami Open. We’re in the semis. I live in South Florida. I was just, like, where are these people coming from? Like, I don’t understand. I was just so confused.

“Now obviously looking back, it’s gotten even crazier, and it makes complete sense now. But I just remember being in that match and just being, like, where did all of these fans come from? I don’t understand what’s happening. Now it’s, like, every week it seems to be like that.

“It is what it is. I’ll do my best. Hopefully I can still get some American fans behind me.”

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