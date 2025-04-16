Jessica Pegula has lifted the lid on her doubles split with Coco Gauff as she also made a candid admission about her participation in the upcoming Grand Slams.

The American pair had a very successful partnership as they finished runners-up at the 2022 French Open and also won three WTA 1000 women’s doubles trophies.

Both also peaked at No 1 in the WTA Doubles Rankings, but they have not paired up since the 2024 Paris Olympics while their last Grand Slam tournament was Wimbledon in June last year.

Neither played doubles at the 2024 US Open while Gauff partnered with Katerina Siniakova at last year’s French Open and they went on to win the title.

There had been suggestions Pegula and Gauff could reunite, the former has revealed it is not on the agenda, at least not in the immediate future.

The world No 3 also revealed that she is unlikely to play much doubles this year.

“I mean, Coco and I played so much for a couple of years there. We did great. A lot of really amazing results and memories,” she said.

“At the same time doing well in the singles court, we obviously didn’t want to play as much anymore. The schedule just gets really, really tough. I’ve barely played this year, probably won’t play any of the Grand Slams this year.

“This week I’m playing with Desirae Krawczyk [at the Stuttgart Open], who is a really good friend of mine. Hopefully we can do well this week.

“I don’t think I’m going to play any of the Grand Slams just because the scheduling, it gets really hard. I always feel like at the end of the day I’m going to have to pull out or something like that.

“In Miami it was kind of unfortunate to play a long match, then have to play doubles. I wasn’t feeling physically fit and had to retire in that match.

“I think the scheduling makes it hard, but I still love playing doubles when I have.”

And Pegula’s decision to focus mostly on singles has given her a boost in recent months as she finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 US Open.

So far in 2025 she has already won the ATX Open and the Charleston Open while she was a finalist at the Miami Open and Adelaide International.

Those results have seen her pass Gauff in the WTA Rankings as she returned to her career high of three after her Charleston run.

Although the American is 1,369 points behind second-placed Iga Swiatek, she could overtake the Pole in the next two months as the five-time Grand Slam winner has a lot of points to defend at the Madrid Open, Italian Open and French Open.

“Very thankful that I’ve been able to be a top player for a few years now,” Pegula said. “Even though I might not have the biggest titles all the time, maybe compared to Aryna, Iga, someone like that, I feel like consistency is a strength that I have.

“Even though it’s not winning a Slam yet, I’m happy that I’m able to come in week after week and put up good results.

“I think that is kind of a strength in itself in a different way. So I’m very proud of that, yeah.”