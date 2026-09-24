Jessica Pegula has been told that her serve is holding her back in the American’s efforts to win a maiden Grand Slam.

The 32-year-old is at a career-high ranking of No 3, is a US Open runner-up, and has made it to the quarter-finals of every single major. But, crucially, the 11-time WTA Tour title winner just hasn’t been able to get over the line and break her duck at the slams.

The closest she got to that was back at the 2024 US Open, only for Aryna Sabalenka to beat her in two tight sets. The Belarusian also knocked her out at the semi-final stage at this year’s Flushing Meadows, too.

So, can the 5ft 7in player win a major? According to Serena Williams’ coach, Rennae Stubbs, Pegula needs to work a great deal on improving her second serve, as the likes of Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will “crush” her slower delivery with regularity.

The former world No 1 women’s doubles player said on her podcast, “I think Jess is going to struggle winning a Slam against the likes of Sabalenka, Rybakina, and even an Iga [Swiatek].

More WTA Tour News

Alex Eala: What prize money and ranking points did Filipina collect after shock Singapore Open exit?

Aryna Sabalenka warned she may never win another Grand Slam after ‘decline’ claim

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“If they are returning her serve well… the biggest issue for me, I think Jess needs to work on a slider second serve and stop hitting this kicker serve as that goes into the absolute hitting zone of the best players in the world.

“The backhand, she’s just going to get crushed every single time. And I don’t know why she kept hitting it there against Sabalenka and it got crushed every time. So until she changes her serving, then I don’t think so.”

Stubbs, who won six majors in doubles and mixed doubles, has uttered similar sentiments about rising WTA Tour star Alex Eala. Statistically, the Filipina has a serve that ranks well outside the top 50 but despite that, she is at a career-high ranking of 18.

Many believe that if the 21-year-old can make her serve quicker and mix it up a bit more, she can win Grand Slams. Stubbs, however, has remained more sceptical.

Back in late July, she said, “Eala’s serve will never win her a Grand Slam. I know people could say the same about Angie Kerber, but I feel that’s what’s holding Eala back.

“I think it’s also what’s holding Jessica Pegula back. Pegula’s second serve is very vulnerable against players who hit the ball hard. I still hope she can win a Grand Slam, but right now I simply don’t see it happening.”

Stubbs has somewhat relaxed that view after Eala’s title win in Washington earlier this summer but it seems she and Pegula will always be hampered by not having a particularly potent serve.

READ MORE: Coco Gauff announced as player-owner for relaunch of iconic off-season tennis tournament