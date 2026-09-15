Jessica Pegula at the 2026 US Open with an inset of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Jessica Pegula might still have to wait for that first Grand Slam title, but she has still been very impressive throughout the 2026 season.

The American has reached two Grand Slam semi finals, at the Australian Open and the US Open, as well as the quarter finals of Wimbledon.

She’s also claimed the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Charleston Open, and reached a further three WTA Tour finals across the season.

As a result, Pegula now holds a record that is even better than Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka and Rybakina’s rivalry has been one of the defining stories of the 2026 season, with the pair meeting in the finals of the Australian Open and the US Open.

However, Pegula has now won more matches across the year than both of the multi-time Grand Slam champions.

Most wins on the WTA Tour in 2026

Jessica Pegula – 50 Elena Rybakina – 49 Aryna Sabalenka – 46 Mirra Andreeva – 44 Elina Svitolina – 43

Pegula’s victory against Emma Navarro in the quarter finals of the US Open was her 50th of the year, which is more than any other player on the WTA Tour.

She currently stands one victory above Rybakina, who earned her 49th win of the season by beating Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, who has endured difficult periods throughout the season, has still picked up a very impressive 46 victories across the year.

Pegula has played more matches than Rybakina and Sabalenka, however. She has earned 50 victories in 63 matches, Rybakina has 49 in 62 matches, and Sabalenka has achieved her 46 victories in 55 matches this season.

Elsewhere in the top five are Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva, with 44 wins, and Elina Svitolina, who has earned 43 victories across the season.

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Alexandra Eala, who was top of the victories list for the 2026 season after she won the Washington Open, currently sits in seventh place 40 victories.

As for Pegula, she will next be in action at the Singapore Open, which begins on the 21st September. Rybakina and Sabalenka, meanwhile, are set to return to action at the China Open, the penultimate Masters tournament on the WTA Tour.

Pegula is currently third in the race for the WTA Finals, which this year take place in Indian Wells. It’s looking very likely the American will qualify once again for the tournament many consider to be the fifth unofficial Grand Slam.

The WTA Finals is set to take place between November 8th and 15th, so the top players still have a chance to gain much-needed ranking points to qualify before the cut off.