Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys’ comments on the Davis Cup perfectly sum up the current indifference towards the international competition.

In 2019, World Tennis reformed the format of the tournament, changing it to an 18-team event which would take place at the end of the year at one venue, rather than one nation hosting another.

For the second year in a row, the Czech Republic ousted the United States in the second-round qualifier to reach the Davis Cup Finals, with Jiri Lehecka beating both Learner Tien and Ben Shelton in Prague in the process.

Before the tie, which was once again a 3-2 win for the Czechs after the US lost at Delray Beach last year, world No 3 Pegula and former Australian Open champion Keys briefly touched upon the encounter.

The American duo admitted they didn’t even know the match was happening, illustrating how the Davis Cup’s prestige has taken a big hit over the years.

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Pegula said on the latest episode of the Player’s Box, “Davis Cup is happening. To be honest, kind of forgot because it’s like I’m still thinking about the US Open. Anyways, good luck, guys. Does anyone know who they’re playing?”

Keys then asked, “Are they playing them [the Czechs] again? Like back to back? Does that make sense?”

Pegula replied, “Well, that’s why I’m confused. They definitely played them in Delray last time. We don’t know.

“If someone wants to tell us what happened and what the format is, please let us know in the comments below, but good luck guys.”

While they didn’t know much about what was going on, US Open champion Alexander Zverev slammed the Davis Cup in its current guise.

The 29-year-old, who helped German beat Croatia in the Davis Cup at the weekend, stressed how much better home and away ties are, rather than the alleged ‘World Cup of Tennis’.

The French Open winner said, “I hope that the Davis Cup decision-makers will eventually wake up and see what the real Davis Cup is. I hope that the Davis Cup decision-makers will eventually wake up and see what the real Davis Cup is.”

Team Europe’s Laver Cup captain, Yannick Noah, has also criticised the format. The Frenchman captained his country to its first Davis Cup victory in 59 years in 1991 and he has twice won the competition as a coach.

But he “doesn’t recognise” the current Davis Cup in 2026.

He said, “I find it a bit difficult to talk about the Davis Cup today, having experienced the authentic Davis Cup. For me, this isn’t the real Davis Cup. From the beginning, I was against this format. I don’t recognize the spirit of the Davis Cup.”

This is in stark contrast to those competing at this weekend’s Laver Cup, however. At the Davis Cup, top players may skip the event but at the Laver Cup, top names such as Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev, and more have shown up. Those competing have sung its praises, in stark contrast to the Davis Cup.

The three-day event, which is in London this year, seems to have got it right, which cannot be said for tennis’ famous team competition.

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