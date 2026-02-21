Jessica Pegula has won four WTA 1000 titles in her career.

Jessica Pegula has completed the WTA 1000 hard court set after she defeated Elina Svitolina to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 31-year-old took a straight-sets victory 6-2, 6-4 to secure her fourth WTA 1000 title and continue her impressive start to the 2026 season.

Afterwards, she was happy to receive an early birthday present for Tuesday.

“I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present. I’m just super proud of myself. I had to play at a very high level, it was awesome,” Pegula said in her on-court interview.

“I feel like when you can get off to a quick start, that eases the nerves a little bit.

“Mentally, I think, especially the match yesterday, I was down a set and 3-1, and I fought back, which made me feel free today. I trusted the things we’ve been working on and it paid off.”

What is Jessica Pegula’s new ranking after Dubai Tennis Championships?

Despite receiving 880 points for her win, Pegula has not moved in the standings and remains in fifth, two spots off her career best of third.

The win takes her to 6,768 points, 35 points behind fourth-place Coco Gauff and 715 ahead of World No.6 Amanda Anisimova.

So far this year, Pegula has earned 1,855 ranking points and can next add to her tally with her next scheduled tournament, Indian Wells.

What is Jessica Pegula’s new prize money after Dubai Tennis Championships?

For winning the tournament, Pegula has received $665,000, an 11.4% increase from last year.

That puts her at $1,551,390 for the season and $23,433,268 for her career.

What is Elina Svitolina’s new ranking after Dubai Tennis Championships?

Despite the defeat, Svitolina has still earned a healthy amount of ranking points at 585.

She remains in ninth, 156 behind Mirra Andreeva who is in eighth. Victoria Mboko is 599 behind in 10th.

The 31-year-old has earned 1,735 so far this year.

What is Elina Svitolina’s new prize money after Dubai Tennis Championships?

For finishing runner-up, Svitolina was rewarded with $385,001 and has a YTD total of $1,232,676.