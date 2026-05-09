The top players on the ATP and WTA Tour are far from happy with the current prize money split at the four Grand Slams.

Over the last year, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka have questioned the amount players receive across the board at major tournaments.

They are not necessarily looking for more money for the winners, but more so for the players who exit at the first and second round stage.

Sinner said he wanted more ‘respect’ from Grand Slams, while Sabalenka flat-out suggested she was prepared not to play the biggest tournaments on the calendar.

“I think at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to kind of fight for our rights,” said the World No. 1. “I feel like the show is on us. I feel like without us there wouldn’t be a tournament and there wouldn’t be that entertainment.”

Several players have backed the idea of a boycott, including Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff, but Jessica Pegula is not one of those top players.

Pegula, who was named chair of the new 13-member Tour Architecture Council earlier this year, has praised Sinner and Sabalenka for their words but doesn’t want to see a boycott.

“I’ve been part of the initiative to try and have better communication with the slams to get the prize money revenue higher, to get them involved in player welfare and pensions, all these different things. I think it was great that Jannik and Aryna were both very outspoken about it,” she said.

“I hope we don’t have to get to the point of a boycott. Obviously that is, like, an extreme measure. I think at the end of the day the point is that something kind of has to be done.

“I think to see them speak out was amazing ’cause we’ve definitely been pushing for it as far as myself and some other players to just kind of rally the top players around this because they’re the biggest voices that we have in the sport.

“I’m down to do whatever we need to do, as long as we’re all on the same page. I think it’s been awesome just to see the men and the women come together, the top players. We’ve never had that before.”

While talk of a boycott is ongoing, there is currently no plans for any of the top players to miss the next Grand Slam on the calendar at Roland Garros.

The Paris Grand Slam kicks off on May 25th, with the qualifying stage set to take place the week prior. At last year’s event, Carlos Alcaraz and Gauff lifted their respective trophies.

Alcaraz is out of this year’s event, but Gauff will be looking to defend her title. On the men’s side, Sinner will be the overwhelming favourite to win the title.

If he does so, the Italian will earn the Career Grand Slam, having collected every Grand Slam possible on the calendar.