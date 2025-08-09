Tennis legend Jimmy Connors has weighed in on Novak Djokovic’s US Open prospects as he revealed his pick to win the men’s title at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic will arrive at the US Open without having played a singles match since his straight-set loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals last month.

The 38-year-old has not spoken to address his withdrawals from the back-to-back Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

In his defeat to Sinner on Centre Court, Djokovic was visibly compromised after suffering an injury on match point of his quarter-final win over Flavio Cobolli.

Djokovic and his Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic have been given a wildcard for the revamped US Open mixed doubles event, which will be held on August 19-20 in the week before the singles events begin.

Djokovic, who is seeking a record-extending 25th major, can tie Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer for the most US Open men’s titles in the Open Era with victory in New York.

Speaking on his Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett, Connors expressed concern over Djokovic’s US Open preparation.

“I know that he got to the semis of Wimbledon, but his semi-final performance wasn’t up to his standard. So now he’s going to go into the US Open with no matches,” said the former world No 1.

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s ‘mental guru’ makes ‘everyone would know’ Serb’s true colours claim

How Novak Djokovic’s Cincinnati Open withdrawal could affect his ranking before the US Open

“Now he’s not in the seeding department where… he’s gonna have to win three tough matches in a row now: a quarter, and then a semi and a final. A semi against Alcaraz or Sinner. This is assuming the draw comes out the way you would expect it to.

“Alcaraz or Sinner back-to-back, one or the other. That’s a tough task, especially three out-of-five sets, especially if it’s hot in New York.”

Despite his reservations, Connors went with Djokovic when asked who he is backing to win the US Open.

“I am thinking of a 10-1 shot (Djokovic),” the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

“You can’t count him out. That’s the only thing that’s worrying me: I wish he would go and at least get… even go to Cincinnati and play two or three matches.

“That is the only thing that worries me, that he left Wimbledon [in] the semis, which was a pretty good result, but he didn’t play in that match like he wanted to and lost in three straight.

“Then to take two and a half months off… he’s got a family, going on vacation, getting away and enjoying himself. Listen, you never know.”

READ NEXT: The 5 men to win the most ‘big’ ATP Tour titles: Novak Djokovic with 72, Roger Federer 3rd

