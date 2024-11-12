‘Jimmy Connors is the person I hear the worst about – very arrogant, had no friends on the circuit’

Tennis commentator Guido Monaco has divulged that American legend Jimmy Connors is the person in the world of tennis who he “hears the worst about.”

The Italian tennis insider and former player suggested Connors did not have a good relationship with other players during his time on tour.

Connors was one of the leading stars during a golden tennis generation in the 1970s and 1980s, having contested great rivalries with Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl.

The American’s never-say-die attitude on court earned him a reputation as one of tennis’ greatest competitors, while he was also known for his abrasive personality.

The left-hander won 109 ATP singles titles, which remains a record, during a remarkable career spanning from 1972 to 1996,

Connors secured eight Grand Slam titles, while he spent 268 weeks as the ATP world No 1 — which puts him fifth on the all-time list.

Tennis Features

9 Tennis Rivalries That Stoked Hate: ft. Jimmy Connors & John McEnroe

The 9 men with the most indoor ATP titles: ft. Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors & John McEnroe

Monaco, who competed on the ITF Futures Tour, revealed he has heard negative things about the tennis legend.

“Connors? He’s the person I hear the worst about in the world of tennis, very arrogant, he had no friends on the circuit, he was willing to do anything to win,” Monaco told OA Sport.

“It doesn’t take away the fact that he could or can say interesting things, but this time I have to understand the meaning.”

Following his retirement, Connors’ involvement in tennis has consisted of him coaching some high-profile players and occasionally appearing as a pundit at Grand Slam events.

Connors coached former world No 1 Roddick between July 2006 and March 2008 and helped his fellow American reach the final at the 2006 US Open.

He also briefly worked with Russian great Maria Sharapova, with the short lived partnership lasting just one match in 2013, while he was an advisor to Eugenie Bouchard in 2015.

The 72-year-old has rarely made public appearances in recent years, but he shares his thoughts on tennis in conversations with his son Brett on the Advantage Connors podcast.

Connors recently paid tribute to 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal ahead of the legendary Spaniard’s retirement.

“I said many years ago, when he was first coming up, his style reminded me a lot of the way I played and my attitude towards it,” the American said on his podcast. “I said he played like he’s broke and I know that ain’t true!

“He was willing to go out there and lay it all on the line every time. It didn’t matter what the score was, whether he was up or down or whatever, he was going to give it his all until the very end. Hence, it’s a breakdown.

“If you play like that, not that other guys don’t play like that, but you can tell some guys like Rafa, compared to let’s say [Roger] Federer.

“Federer moved more elegantly across the court, but Rafa was a grinder. You know, get down and dirty with him. That’s why on clay, his shirt and socks were dirty. I love that about him.

“That comparison (between Connors and Nadal) is something that I treasure and I hope that he feels the same.

“I go back again to the way he played. 38, that’s a good innings he’s had. He’s had a good 18, 20 year career and everything that he put into it. 22 Slams and how many other tournaments to go along with that.”

READ NEXT: The 6 men to win ATP Finals title on home soil: ft Andy Murray, John McEnroe, Boris Becker

