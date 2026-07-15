Eight-time major champion Jimmy Connors has picked who is “the one to beat” between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz when both stars are healthy.

Alcaraz started the 2026 season by winning the Australian Open — his seventh major title, and a triumph that saw him become the youngest man in tennis history to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Spanish star was then unable to play at Roland Garros and Wimbledon — the two Grand Slam tournaments held since his victory in Melbourne — as he has been sidelined since April due to a wrist injury.

Alexander Zverev claimed his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, while Sinner defended his crown at Wimbledon last week to win his fifth major.

Speaking with his son Brett on the latest episode of his Advantage Connors podcast, Connors discussed Sinner‘s 2026 Wimbledon win.

“He (Sinner) has taken advantage of Alcaraz not playing. And you know what, it’s not his fault,” said the American.

“He goes about his business and takes care of his job, which is getting through his part of the draw. And whoever gets in the way, he’s just kind of moving them aside.”

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The former world No 1 continued: “I mean, his (Sinner’s) game – whether Alcaraz is in there or not – is still, from my standpoint, the one to bea.

“I know Alcaraz mixes it up and does a few different things than he does. But man, is he (Sinner), for a big guy — the way he moves around the court, and the firmness and the power with which he hits his groundstrokes — pretty impressive, very impressive.”

Asked how much Alcaraz is being missed in tennis, Connors said: “Well, yeah… but guys get hurt, guys retire.

“It’s all part of the game. And it’s all part of putting your reputation on the line week after week after week.

“And that’s part of the training. That’s why these guys have six or seven guys [in their teams] to say, ‘Look, maybe you gotta pull back a little. Maybe you gotta play a little more. Maybe you gotta try something different so you can stay healthy and be prepared to play — not only the 1000s — but the Grand Slams are the important ones’.

“As much as he’s missed… listen, I missed a couple of tournaments too, ‘Oh, we miss Jimmy’, but the tournament still goes on.”

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