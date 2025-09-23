Tennis legend Jimmy Connors has sent Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas a clear warning about their hopes of winning a Grand Slam title.

Zverev and Tsitsipas are arguably the two most accomplished active players on the ATP Tour not to secure a major.

World No 3 Zverev, who is a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, has won 24 titles, including two ATP Finals crowns, seven Masters 1000 titles and an Olympic gold.

Tsitsipas, who has been ranked as high as third, has lost in two major finals and claimed 12 titles, including an ATP Finals title and three Masters tournaments.

Speaking on his Advantage Connors podcast with his son Brett, Connors — who attended the 2025 US Open — highlighted the way tennis has changed since his playing days.

“They are not afraid to take a rip at it and go for their shots, no matter where they are in the court,” said the former world No 1.

“That’s a big difference between then and now. It’s that if they are five or six feet behind the baseline or four feet outside the doubles lines, the kind of shots they can produce with the racket and the strings [are so different].

“I got down and played some tennis on the centre court of the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium). It was… I mean, I’m a shadow of my former self and I should be, and the end result is, I couldn’t miss a ball.

“I couldn’t hit the ball hard enough or deep enough to really miss a ball. So what was that? The court was slow?

“I mean, even at my age, I’m playing against Andy Roddick or hitting with Pat Rafter, guys that have won the US Open but are still young and are able to hit with pace and move. And the ball’s coming to me and I’m going, ‘Oh wait, oh I got time. Okay, swing.’

“But the violence at which they (current players) swing is something I really couldn’t get into my head.”

The eight-time Grand Slam champion went on to argue that time is swiftly running out for Zverev and Tsitsipas to make their Grand Slam breakthroughs.

“It’s all about court awareness and I think kids, the younger kids coming up now are becoming smarter and that understanding, the court awareness and what it means to, to be able to get inside the court. [Carlos] Alcaraz for sure, for sure understands that and at a very young age,” Connors continued.

“You know, the other guys, the older guys now, the Zverev’s and the Tsitsipas’, they better catch on in a hurry, you know, because if not then, as we talked about, they’re looking both ways — the guys in front and the guys in back.

“And their time of having a chance to win a Grand Slam, the door’s closing pretty quick.”

