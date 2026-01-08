Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has hit back at Patrick Mouratoglou for stating his prime “was only one season”, telling his fellow Frenchman, “I think you’ll just be remembered as ‘The Coach’, the commentator, the event organiser, the patron”.

The controversy started when Tsonga appeared on “Univers Tennis” a few weeks back and suggested that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are dominating men’s tennis because of the lack of quality opponents.

The former world No 5 focused mostly on Alcaraz’s 2025 French Open title run and although he praised the Spaniard, he stated: “He is complete, but is he stronger than those players [Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer] mentally, physically? We don’t really know.

“I would have liked to see him win Roland-Garros by beating [Juan Martin] Del Potro in the third round, [Andy] Murray in the round of 16, Novak in the quarter-finals, Roger in the semifinals and Rafa in the final.”

But Mouratoglou was not happy with his comments and decided to respond on social media as he feels it devalues Alcaraz and Sinner’s achievements.

In a video post, he said: “His point is clear: different eras, different adversity. And this is exactly where I disagree.

“I don’t believe for one second that today’s top players are weaker or less dangerous than those of previous generations. Players like [Jack] Draper, [Holger] Rune, [Alex] De Minaur, [Taylor] Fritz, [Ben] Shelton, [Felix] Auger-Aliassime are huge players. Really huge. And I’m not even sure that anyone from the previous generation would beat them on a regular basis.”

The 55-year-old added: “Saying that Alcaraz and Sinner dominate mainly because of a lack of opposition doesn’t give them the credit they fully deserve. The level today is unbelievable. Truly unbelievable.”

The debate then escalated on Instagram with Mouratoglou posting the following to a comment from a user: “Prime Jo was only one season.”

We are not sure which season he was referring to, but Tsonga finished runner-up to Djokovic at the 2008 Australian Open and against Federer at the 2011 ATP Finals while he peaked at No 5 in the ATP Rankings in 2012.

He also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2012 and the last four at Roland Garros in 2013 and 2015, and won two ATP Masters 1000 titles – the Paris Masters in 2008 and the Canadian Open in 2014.

Tsonga took offence to the reply and said in an Instagram Story: “You need to show some respect for the player I was when you claim in your comments that I only played well for one season.

“I think I have the right to ask myself the question: would I have liked to see Sinner and Alcaraz in the same Grand Slam as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, [Stan] Wawrinka, Del Potro, and many other players?”

He added: “I think you’ll just be remembered as ‘The Coach’, the commentator, the event organiser, the patron, and honestly, I congratulate you for that. But you’ll never have felt in your bones what it’s like to be a tennis player and step into the arena; you don’t know what that’s like.

“You’re not in the best position to correct me or give me lessons on top-level tennis. Call me if you want to talk about tennis. But there’s no need to embarrass me on social media and to use my image.”