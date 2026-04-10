Joao Fonseca’s run at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters ended with a three-set quarter-final loss to Alexander Zverev, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did he collect?

The Brazilian star was beaten 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-3 by world No 3 Zverev at the clay-court Masters 1000 tournament at the Monte Carlo Country Club on Friday.

In what was the first-ever encounter between the pair, a single break of serve proved decisive for Zverev in both the first and third sets, while Fonseca battled back from 1-3 down to win the second set.

Fonseca, who was making his debut at the Monte Carlo Masters, overcame Gabriel Diallo, Arthur Rinderknech and Matteo Berrettini en route to the last eight.

The 19-year-old reflected on the achievement of advancing to his maiden Masters quarter-final after his last 16 victory over Berrettini on Thursday.

“It is super special,” Fonseca said. “I was looking for this result for a long time. Of course I want more. I am very confident and focused. I was very happy with the way I fought today.

“From the beginning, putting a lot of pressure. Playing huge return games and very good serve games. I was putting a lot of pressure and that helps you stay more calm during the match.”

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Fonseca’s Monte Carlo Masters prize money

By reaching the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, Fonseca has secured €158,700 ($183,865) in prize money.

Prior to his appearance in the Principality this week, Fonseca had earned $289,980 this year, while his total career prize money stood at $2,968,665.

Monte Carlo Masters prize money

Champion: €974,370 ($1,128,880)

Runner-up: €532,120 ($616,500)

Semi-finalists: €290,960 ($337,100)

Quarter-finalists: €158,700 ($183,865)

Round of 16: €84,890 ($98.351)

Round of 32: €45,520 ($5,2738)

Round of 64: €25,220 ($29,219)

Fonseca’s Monte Carlo Masters ranking points

Fonseca’s run to the last eight in Monte Carlo saw him amass 200 ATP ranking points.

This has seen Fonseca increase his points total to 1,315, which has lifted him five places to world No 35 in the Live ATP Rankings.

The Brazilian reached his career-high ranking of world No 24 in November 2025 following his victory at the Swiss Indoors in Basel the previous month.

Monte Carlo ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

Round of 64: 10 points

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