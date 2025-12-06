Joao Fonseca has reflected on the “really valuable” experience of practising with Carlos Alcaraz earlier this year ahead of his exhibition match against the world No 1.

Rising star Fonseca and six-time Grand Slam singles champion Alcaraz are set to meet at the Miami Invitational on Monday night (December 8), alongside a women’s singles match between Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

Despite being just 19, Fonseca is already one of the most talked-about names in tennis, with the Brazilian considered one of the hottest prospects in the men’s game.

Months before their clash in Miami, the Brazilian had the chance to practice with Alcaraz at Wimbledon, where the Spaniard was the two-time defending champion.

While the two are yet to meet in an official match on the court, world No 1 Alcaraz has been impressed by Fonseca’s rise throughout 2025.

Speaking to O Globo in October about their Miami exhibition, the Spaniard paid tribute to Fonseca with a strong assessment of the Brazilian’s game.

“He’s [Fonseca] a special and incredible player,” said Alcaraz.

“The power he has is impressive, his serve is very good, something that, for me, when I entered the tour, was what I struggled with the most.

“Joao also has a brutal forehand. If I had to point out something to improve, it would be his mobility.

“Little by little, he will evolve in that aspect and, for me, he continues to be a special player. In the end, it’s his first tour on the circuit, and I think he’s doing it very well.”

Fonseca was asked about Alcaraz’s complimentary assessment of his game in a new interview with Sport TV, conducted ahead of the Miami Invitational.

The 19-year-old reflected on his time practising with the world No 1 earlier this year, and what it meant to receive the Spaniard’s support and backing.

He said: “He’s so important to our sport, and just being there, experiencing that moment with him meant a lot to me.

“Watching his routine, seeing how he prepares for matches, that was really valuable for my own growth.

“And receiving a compliment from him recently, like you [the interviewer] mentioned, that’s something really important that helps me keep going and keep believing.”

After starting 2025 ranked outside the top 140, Fonseca ended the season ranked 24th, winning ATP Tour titles in Buenos Aires and Basel.

The Brazilian also made his main-draw debut at all four Grand Slam tournaments, winning at least one match at each event.

Fonseca’s current ranking means he will be seeded at a major for the first time at the 2026 Australian Open, in what will be just his fifth Grand Slam appearance.

