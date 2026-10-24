Joao Fonseca sends ‘revenge’ message to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of showdown with the Spaniard

Joao Fonseca proclaimed it is “time for revenge” after it was confirmed that he will share the court with Carlos Alcaraz later this year.

The 20-year-old Brazilian will play Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Sao Paolo on 12 December — during the tennis off-season.

The match will be staged at Nubank Parque, which is the home stadium of Palmeiras — one of the biggest clubs in Brazilian football.

In December 2025, Alcaraz and Fonseca faced off in front of 14,108 fans in an exhibition match at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Alcaraz won by a 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 scoreline.

In a video shared by the Sao Paolo Super Match Instagram account, Fonseca looked ahead to his rematch with Alcaraz.

“Hey guys, this is Joao Fonseca and I have an invitation for you,” said the world No 28 (translated from Portuguese).

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“After that game in Miami, it’s time for revenge. This time, it will be at home.

“December 12th, I’ll be in Sao Paulo to face none other than Carlos Alcaraz.

“It will be really cool. I can’t wait to see all of you. Thanks and see you in December.”

Fonseca and Alcaraz’s only competitive meeting to date took place in March at the 2026 Miami Open.

Alcaraz prevailed 6-4, 6-4 in the second round encounter at the Masters 1000 tournament.

After the match, Fonseca praised Alcaraz’s completeness as a player.

“Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, he can fire the ball, he has good movement,” Fonseca said.

“He goes to the net. He has everything. And it’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot your rhythm.

The Brazilian added: “He (Alcaraz) has most of everything. So you don’t know what’s coming, and if it’s coming serve, serve and volley, if it’s going serve wide and do a plus-one shot, you kind of don’t know.

“So that’s the difficulty of playing against him. You need to almost play a perfect match.

“It was a fun match. Carlos, he played some amazing shots. It was entertaining, and I think was good for the crowd.”

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