Joao Fonseca has admitted that he has not made a decision on whether he will be able to play the upcoming Australian Open after a chronic back issue flared up.

The Brazilian was due to begin his 2026 season at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, January 12 – 17, but was forced to withdraw due to the discomfort.

Fonseca hasn’t play a professional event since the Masters 1000 event in Paris, where he lost to Karen Khachanov.

“Yeah, I mean, unfortunately, I couldn’t, I’m not able to play here,” Fonseca stated during his Adelaide press conference.

“It’s difficult to make this decision. I felt those days that we were practicing, I mean, every day feeling a little bit better, but it’s difficult to say that I’m a hundred percent.

“We are trying our best to recover a hundred percent to play the Australian Open, which is our main goal.

“The decision is not made. We want to play, we think that it’s going to be possible. So, yeah, we want to focus on the recovery, and unfortunately I couldn’t play here, and I hope to come back stronger next year.”

For many, Fonseca appeared on their ‘tennis radar’ after defeating world No 9 Andrey Rublev in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open.

What made the victory even more impressive was that the match was the first Grand Slam event of his young career.

Just a week prior to his scheduled Adelaide debut, Fonseca also had to withdraw from the ATP 250 in Brisbane, but was, once again, forced to withdraw due to back pain.

“Yeah, it was the same thing [as in Brisbane],” remarked the teenager.

“I was born with something in my back and sometimes it’s more tight. I already had a stress fracture five years ago, but it’s something that it’s going to be in my body, so I need to deal with it.

“Yeah, I’m just trying my best to recover. We did a MRI, and it’s nothing very serious, but can be serious, so we want to be a hundred percent to play.

“Yeah, we are very confident that it’s going to be… I don’t know, I mean, it’s science, we hope that we are going to be a hundred percent, but, yeah, there’s a chance for both, and what I can say is that we are doing our best to play.

“It’s more, I mean, more rotation, but, yeah, the serve. So, yeah, yesterday I practiced and I felt it a little bit, so, yeah, it’s just something that we need to take care with.”

Fonseca’s remarkable win over the Russian at the Australian Open was not a one-off as, just weeks later, he became the youngest title to win an ATP title in the Open Era and the youngest South American since 1987.

He also made the third round at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Nonetheless, his ongoing back pain is a cause for concern after just over 12 months on the ATP tour.

“I don’t think so because it’s just the start of the season,” he concluded.

“I had pre-season and, yeah, I had time to recover, I had time to stay off of tennis. Then after pre-season, and getting ready, unfortunately it started this pain.

“I don’t think that’s the reason, I mean the ATP schedule, that was the reason that I’m injured.

“Yeah, I see a lot of players complaining about the crowded schedule of the year. I can’t complain, it’s just my second year playing the tour. So, yeah, for now I’m just enjoying every tournament and getting to experience some new places. Yeah, I think that’s it.”

Fonseca is currently occupying the world No 30 position in the live ATP rankings and is confirmed to be seeded at the Australian Open, avoiding a clash against a fellow seed until, at least, the second round.