Joao Fonseca had plenty of support heading into his Argentina Open title defence, but the rising star was handed an early defeat at the ATP 250 event.

The Brazilian had become one of the youngest-ever ATP Tour triumphs with his victory twelve months ago, and was seeded third for his title defence in Buenos Aires.

However, following a first-round bye, Fonseca fell in his first match this year, with the Brazilian beaten 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 by Alejandro Tabilo on Wednesday.

“It was a difficult match,” said Fonseca, in quotes reported by Tenis Brasil.

“The fact that I was entering the court as the champion made me feel tense the whole time, but I fought and fought and tried to do my best.

“I had some opportunities, but I lacked conviction and confidence. But I’m sure the results will come. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Fonseca will look to reset quickly, but the 19-year-old is now set for a drop in the ATP Rankings.

How will Fonseca’s ranking be affected?

After lifting his maiden ATP Tour title at the event in 2025, Fonseca had 250 ranking points to defend in Buenos Aires this year.

And, with players beaten in their opening match of the event earning zero ranking points, the 19-year-old will now drop all 250 of those points.

Fonseca is currently ranked 33rd in the world, but is now provisionally down four places to world No 37 in the ATP Live Rankings following his loss to Tabilo, holding 1,190 points.

The Brazilian will fall to 38th in the ATP Live Rankings should Ugo Humbert win his Rotterdam Open quarter-final on Friday, as that would give the Frenchman 1,285 points.

A handful of other players could also overtake Fonseca this week, but would likely need to win the title at their respective events.

Fonseca’s latest drop in the ATP Rankings continues a challenging start to his 2026 season, as the Brazilian was initially ranked 24th at the beginning of the year.

The Brazilian initially dropped in the rankings after points from his 2025 Canberra Challenger victory came off his ranking, with the teen star also unable to play in Brisbane or Adelaide due to injury.

Fonseca was seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open, though he was beaten in round one by Eliot Spizzirri.

He is currently set to return to action at the Rio Open, which takes place next week.

