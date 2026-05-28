Joao Fonseca has described Novak Djokovic as an “idol” and the greatest player of all time ahead of the pair’s clash at the 2026 French Open.

Brazilian star Fonseca, who is seeded 28th at Roland Garros, will take on third seed Djokovic in the third round of the clay-court major on Friday. It will be the first-ever meeting between the pair.

Fonseca fought back to earn a 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dino Prizmic in the second round after a 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-2 first round win against Luka Pavlovic.

Djokovic has battled to four-set wins against French opponents in each of his first two matches.

The 39-year-old Serb beat Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3 in the second round after a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 opening round triumph against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Speaking after his comeback win against Prizmic on Wednesday, Fonseca shared his thoughts on playing 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

“For me, it’s just a big pleasure,” said the 19-year-old. “I always talk my coach, like, ‘I wanna be in Novak’s draw.’ Because I know it’s gonna be… it’s not gonna last too much, and I just want to have this experience in my life.

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“I think I’m just gonna enjoy. We are in Roland Garros third round. For me, it’s just a dream. So I’m gonna enjoy every moment playing against an idol. The GOAT of this sport.

“Hopefully I can do a great match, and of course stepping on the court, I’m gonna respect him, but trying to make my best and win this match.”

Asked to compare Djokovic and Sinner, Fonseca said: “Well, they are two machines.

“I still think Novak, because of [him being] like the third guy that everyone says after [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal, I think he needed to have a great mentality. And I think that’s the main difference.

“Both of them play unbelievable. I can’t say nothing about them… just like winning everything. The history that Djokovic did for this sport and what Sinner’s doing right now is unbelievable.

“But I think still the mentality. I think Jannik, well, I can’t say that he’s gonna just be as great as Novak — or Nadal or Federer — but I think he’s gonna be one of those guys. Maybe he’s gonna reach it, I don’t know.

“But with this consistency, the way that he’s playing, the way that he’s dealing with pressure, is really unbelievable.

“And I think having Novak in this sport is just a pleasure. He inspired me, he inspired the next generation, and the generation before.”

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