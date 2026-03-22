Joao Fonseca has been presented with a chance to take on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in his last two tournaments, with the young Brazilian getting a glimpse of the levels he needs to get to to reach the very top of the game.

Brazilian hopeful Fonseca performed well as he pushed Sinner in a tight match at Indian Wells, which was won by the reigning Wimbledon champion in two tight sets.

Fonseca was then beaten by Alcaraz in straight sets at the Miami Open, leading him to conclude he found the challenge presented by the second of those two opponents tougher.

“I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner,” declared Fonseca. “Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.

“Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, can fire the ball, he has good movement. Goes to the net. He has everything. It’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot of your rhythm.

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“I think Jannik’s game helped me to enter the court with no fear, trying to play my game. But I didn’t get the opportunities and he played good. He’s No 1 in the world.”

Now former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has given his verdict on Fonseca, as he suggested the 19-year-old has shown he has the firepower to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz, but he suggests he will need to build for another year at least before he can join the battle at the top.

“Fonseca is a year away from joining that party of three because he’s still learning how to adjust those things,” said Rusedski on the latest edition of his podcast.

“We saw a lot of promise in Indian Wells, but he is the real deal. And you saw by the crowds, not only in Indian Wells, but especially in Miami, how popular this kid is. So this is only good for the men’s game.

“Also, Fonseca said one thing that was really interesting. It’s easier to play Jannik Sinner than it is to play Carlos Alcaraz.

“Alcaraz has those few extra dimensions with the drop shot, change of height, coming forward, transition.

“I wish Fonseca had gotten off to a better start because once you give Carlos the lead, he runs away with it. There were no lapses. As we saw great crowds for that match, this will be a rivalry we can look forward to a year from now.”

Sinner was asked about Fonseca’s comments suggesting his brand of tennis is robotic and while some viewed it as a critical comment, the world No 2 had an alternative view.

“You know, he is right,” said Sinner, as he spoke about Fonseca’s comments. “Coming from a player who played me the week before and now Carlos here, it was the perfect explanation.

“I wish him only the best. He is playing an incredible high level of tennis and I believe he will make big steps forward.

“He has a very good team behind him and also a very good family. I wish him only the best. I’m a very big fan of his.”

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