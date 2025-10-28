Joao Fonseca has been tipped from a young age to reach the top in tennis and he has now been backed to end Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s stranglehold on the ATP Tour.

The Brazilian sensation won the biggest title of his very short career when he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final of the Swiss Indoors and the Spaniard made a bold prediction when they shook hands after the match.

“You played unbelievable tennis today. You are the person of this sport. You have a bright future for sure. You’re gonna be the next Nole to beat Carlos and Jannik for sure,” the world No 15 told Fonseca.

Novak Djokovic, of course, was the man to end Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s dominance as he ended the Big Two partnership, forcing it into a Big Three before later turning it into the Big One as he broke most of the Fedal records.

Alcaraz and Sinner have also started ruling men’s tennis as they have shared the last eight Grand Slams, winning four each, with many believing they will continue to be the top two for years to come.

But Davidovich Fokina feels Fonseca will be the man to end their monopoly, just like Djokovic did with Federer and Nadal.

Given the youngster’s rise in the space of two years, it is easy to see why the Spaniard is backing him.

Joao Fonseca News

The Brazilian sensation made his debut as a 16-year-old at the 2023 Rio Open and later in the year he was crowned ITF Junior world No 1, becoming the first player from his country to achieve the feat.

His maiden match win arrived in 2024 and at the end of the season he was crowned NextGen Finals champion, but 2025 was the year when he truly announced his arrival on the big stage as he won his first title at the Argentine Open, becoming the youngest Brazilian to win a tournament.

After reaching back-to-back third rounds at the French Open and Wimbledon, the teenager cracked the top 50 in the ATP Rankings in July and three months later he finds himself inside the top 30.

Fonseca’s latest rise came on the back of winning the ATP 500 event in Basel and now he has set his eyes on being seeded at the 2026 Australian Open.

“It’s been very important, and I’m happy with the decision we made. Everything we’ve done this year has been carefully planned, down to the last detail, with a very well-structured start to the year,” he said.

“I didn’t play the Masters 1000 in Shanghai because we prioritised my well-being. At the beginning of the season, the goal was to play in all the Grand Slams. We adapted my goals as the season progressed.

“I told my coach I wanted to be seeded at the next Australian Open, and now I’m leaving here on the 28th or 27th, I don’t remember … The tour is a sprint; in two days I’ll be playing in a new tournament. We’re going all out.”