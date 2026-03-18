Legendary coach and former player Brad Gilbert has described Joao Fonseca as “top three material” and backed him to “jump in the mix” with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Fonseca, who is currently ranked 39th, reached his career-high ranking of world No 24 in November at the end of a breakthrough 2025 campaign.

The 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy won his maiden title in Buenos Aires in February last year and secured his second and biggest title to date in Basel in October.

After being impacted by a back injury in a difficult start to 2026, Fonseca kickstarted his season by winning three matches to reach the last 16 at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells.

Fonseca pushed world No 2 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner in a 6-7(6), 6-7(4) last 16 loss in the Californian desert.

Gilbert, who has coached Andre Agassi, Coco Gauff and Andy Roddick, was bullish about Fonseca’s potential when discussing the Brazilian on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast.

“This is an easy one, the hype is real. He is top three material,” said the former world No 4.

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“The hard part is that he needs to be a little more consistent and improve his willingness to play defence, but what I saw from this tournament (Indian Wells) is that he really pushed Sinner.

“He could have easily won that first set and he was dropping 137mph at night, I did not realise he could serve that big.

“I think he works hard. I think he really has a great shot to jump in the mix with Sinner and Alcaraz.

“I think he can add a little more to his game and what’s attractive about him is that he’s only 19, there is a lot more to grow in his game.

“I think he would be awesome to coach. Outside of Sinner and Alcaraz, if I could choose one guy, I would take him.”

Fonseca will face Fabian Marozsan in his opening match at the Miami Open, and if he wins, he will face world No 1 Alcaraz in a second round blockbuster.

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