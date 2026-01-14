A former French ATP player has backed Joao Fonseca to get “very close” to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as he predicted that the Brazilian will achieve a significant milestone in 2026.

Fonseca, who is the world No 30, reached his career-high ranking of 24th in November — the month after he won his second and biggest title to date at the ATP 500 event in Basel.

The 19-year-old, who began 2025 as the world No 145, won his maiden title at the Argentina Open in February last year.

The Brazilian made his Grand Slam debut at the 2025 Australian Open, where he upset Andrey Rublev in the opening round after qualifying. He then reached the third round at both the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Arnaud Di Pasquale — who beat Roger Federer to win a bronze medal at the 2000 Olympics — lauded Fonseca’s game.

“He has the tennis of the future. For me, he’s the player to watch [this] season. I think he exudes something quite remarkable,” said the former world No 39.

“He’s capable of playing on all surfaces, and he has an attacking style of tennis. He has this incredibly powerful, devastating forehand, he’s already able to serve very well, and physically, for his young age, I think he moves very well.

“If I had to predict his future and give a ranking, I think he can break into the top 10 [by the end of 2026]. He’s 24th in the world today. So, I would say top 10.”

Di Pasquale, who won one ATP singles title, also suggested that Fonseca could join Alcaraz and Sinner to become the third dominant player at the top of men’s tennis.

“Yes, it seems possible to me, precisely because of his freshness and his aura,” the Frenchman assessed.

“We need to talk about that. There are players like that who communicate something extra, and when you see him get the crowds going, he exudes something quite special.

“He’s uninhibited, he believes in himself, and you can feel his extraordinary determination, combined with his incredibly powerful tennis.

“I think he’ll be able to get very close to Alcaraz and Sinner in terms of his level of play, at least. That’s what I hope.”

