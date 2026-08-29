John Isner and Annabel Croft have picked against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the favourite for the women’s singles title at the US Open, instead backing former champion Coco Gauff.

The Belarusian has endured a disappointing two months, reaching just one semi-final in her last six tournaments, at the Berlin Open.

Twelve months ago, Sabalenka won back-to-back US Open titles by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final.

This year, the world No 1 will open her campaign against Camila Osorio, with the likes of Anna Kalinskaya and Iga Swiatek lurking elsewhere in her quarter of the draw.

Due to her string of poor results, Elena Rybakina has quickly closed the gap on Sabalenka and is now just 434 points behind her in the live WTA rankings.

Isner, a two-time US Open quarter-finalist, gave his prediction during a recent episode of the Nothing Major podcast.

He, alongside co-host Steve Johnson, agreed that despite the betting odds, Gauff should be considered the title favourite.

The American recently reached the semi-finals of the Canadian Open before lifting the title in Cincinnati just two weeks later.

“I really think she is [the favourite],” said Isner about Gauff.

“I think Sabalenka is the betting favourite, but last year Coco went into the US Open with not a lot of confidence and a lot of serve issues. That stuff has seemingly been put to rest right now.

“Her first and second round matches last year in New York were the most tension-filled matches that you could possibly imagine.

“She is coming into this one with a lot more confidence, so for me it is Coco Gauff that is the favourite.”

“There are 10 to 12 women that could win it, and it just depends on the day,” Johnson added.

“It’s crazy. Is Rybakina hurt? Can Coco’s serve hold up? I remember last year being in New York, and those were uncomfortable matches to watch because you were like, this could go sideways.

“It was just uncomfortable watching it. I do think Coco has got to be towards the top, if not the favourite, because if the tennis is there, everything else falls in line.

“You know what you are going to have with her every time she steps onto a court.”

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Former British No 1 and long-time tennis commentator Croft also believes Sabalenka has lost the ‘aura’ that previously made her seem almost unbeatable to her rivals.

“Back in the spring, when Aryna Sabalenka completed the ‘Sunshine Double’ by winning at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, she was just so dominant,” she told The Times.

“She has been the world No 1 for nearly two years now and she’s always embraced all the frills that come with that: the sponsors, the jewellery, the brands, the shoes. She’s a big personality, a big character and she’s really fun, but since then it’s like the wheels have come off.”

“Some players have a certain aura that they carry on to the court, which can intimidate their opponents,” she continued.

“Sabalenka is definitely one of them, but those losses will have damaged that aura. She’s vulnerable, and regardless of your ranking, tennis is about confidence – and her opponents will sense that if they can take her the distance, then she may unravel again.”

Similarly to Isner and Johnson, the Brit is backing Gauff to take advantage of the Belarusian’s poor form.

“There are so many contenders in New York this year – Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova, Mirra Andreeva – but I’m picking Coco Gauff,” she added.

“For her entire career, all the commentators have scrutinised her forehand and her serve, which are weaknesses that have hindered her at inopportune moments, when the pressure has been at its greatest. But the evidence leading into the US Open is that there’s a lot more shape to her forehand. It hasn’t looked like breaking down, and her serve has been fantastic.”

“The conditions in Cincinnati, where she defeated Pegula in straight sets in the final last week, were really fast and suited her, and she is a phenomenal athlete. Even when she’s playing badly, she often seems to find a way to win.”

“Her loss in the semi-final against Karolina Muchova at Wimbledon, where she went for a drop shot on match point, was painful. I’m sure she’s relived that moment many times and had sleepless nights, but she’s playing the best I’ve seen her all year.”