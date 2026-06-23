Alexandra Eala will arrive at Wimbledon off the back of a very impressive set of displays during the grass court swing so far.

The Filipina star began her campaign by claiming the second WTA 125 event of her career at the Birmingham Open, with a victory over Nikola Bartunkova in the final

Eala followed that up by reaching the semi-finals of the Berlin Open, which included victories over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina at the German event.

As a result, the 21-year-old will arrive at Wimbledon as a seed, after sneaking in as the 29th seed at the grass court Grand Slam, giving her a kinder draw in the first three rounds.

Despite not being one of the most powerful of players on the WTA Tour, John Isner has tipped the Filipina star to have a very promising campaign at Wimbledon.

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Speaking on Nothing Major, the American said: “People think that grass is a big server’s surface. It is, but sometimes being smaller in stature and being able to move and being a lefty [will help].

“Movement on grass, especially early on, is the biggest key. It’s not how big you hit the ball, it’s how well you can move and how you can get out of the corners.

“She can certainly do that. I think she could be someone to look out for at Wimbledon. It would be huge news, just considering how big her following is.”

Eala made her Wimbledon debut in 2025, after earning instant access thanks to her ranking following her memorable performance at the Miami Open.

She was given a very difficult first round match against 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková, who was the 17th seed at the Grand Slam.

Eala started the match well by winning the first set 6-3, but she crumbled and lost the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to suffer an early Wimbledon exit.

The Filipina star also played doubles at Wimbledon in 2025, pairing with long-time friend Eva Lys at the event.

The pair were defeated in the first round by Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins, who beat Eala and Lys in straight sets to end their journey.

Eala will be hoping for better in both the singles and doubles draws this year, the latter of which will see her pair with rising Czech star Nikola Bartunkova.

The pair already have a history on the grass, of course, as Eala toppled the star to claim the Birmingham Open at the beginning of the grass court swing.

Wimbledon is set to begin on Monday, June 29th, although Eala, and the rest of the WTA Tour, will find out their fates when the draw is made on Friday, 26th June.