John McEnroe has made a strong statement on Alexander Zverev’s comments about pressure as the German chases the title at the 2026 French Open.

World No 3 Zverev is the clear favourite to win his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, with Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury, and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic both having lost early.

The 29-year-old has lost in three Grand Slam finals: to Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open, Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open, and Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open.

Zverev has impressed at the clay-court major this year, having dropped just one set en route to the semi-finals. Zverev earned a 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-3 victory against world No 28 Rafael Jodar on Court-Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

Many feel that there is huge pressure on Zverev to seize this opportunity to secure an elusive first Grand Slam, but he has played down such suggestions.

Speaking on TNT Sports, McEnroe made it clear how he feels about Zverev’s attempts to limit expectations in Paris.

The seven-time major singles champion said: “BS, absolute BS! [There is] unbelievable pressure.”

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“There’s more pressure on him in a way now than any more tournament he’s ever played, for sure.

“He’s the best player in men’s history never to win a major. And it was like, ‘oh my God’, how could he?

“He almost beat Carlos, but he didn’t. He doesn’t have to beat any of them. He’s got to be feeling more pressure than any time in his entire career.”

The former world No 1 added: “No Alcaraz, no Sinner, no Djokovic.

“These guys [still in the draw] are definitely the future, and they may, to some extent, be the present. But nonetheless, it’s there for the taking for Sascha.”

Following the shock exits of Sinner and Djokovic last week, McEnroe said: “If he (Zverev) doesn’t win it this time, I don’t know whether he’s ever gonna win it.”

Zverev will face either world No 27 Jakub Mensik or world No 30 Joao Fonseca in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.

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