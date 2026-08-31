John McEnroe has been criticised for his comments after Mariano Navone's win over Novak Djokovic at the US Open

John McEnroe has been called out for his apparent lack of respect towards Mariano Navone following his shock upset win over Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion broke down in tears and also threw up into a bin during his five-set loss to the Argentine on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

The fourth seed suffered his first-ever opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows and it was the first time he had been defeated in the opening round of a Grand Slam since 2006.

Following his 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Djokovic told reporters, “I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. I don’t want to take too much out of Mariano’s win. Congrats to him, he’s a nice guy and a fighter – but I didn’t enjoy myself.

“It’s something that I have been carrying pretty much every match this year – vomiting, throwing up. And then my whole body starts to collapse basically, cramping and pain – the back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out.”

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While the 39-year-old’s defeat stole the headlines, seven-time major winner McEnroe has been heavily criticised on social media for his comments immediately after Navone’s triumph.

Rather than praising the 25-year-old for the biggest win of his career, the American said Navone would be on Court 21 in the second round – where he will face Stan Wawrinka or Matteo Berrettini.

“You’ll be playing your second round on Court 21. We wish you the best. And he is going to have to try and play with that effort and intensity but enjoy the moment, young man,” said McEnroe.

“You’ll be playing your second round on Court 21. We wish you the best.” – John McEnroe after Mariano Navone beats Novak Djokovic in the US Open pic.twitter.com/3mN94Bra5S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2026

This was then picked up by popular X account, Awful Announcing – which highlights bad commentary in sports. After this clip was uploaded, tennis fans did not hold back.

One user wrote, “McEnroe’s entire attitude towards Navone was despicable from the jump.”

Another tweeted, “Completely disrespectful. The Novak glazing was unbearable.”

“John McEnroe is such a loser. Navone earned the biggest win of his life and immediately gets this said about him,” added one X commenter.

Someone else argued that world No 42 Navone – who has reached a career high of 29 – should be put on Arthur Ashe for McEnroe’s comments alone, while another said he was “so f****** tired” of the pundit and ex-professional.

Finally, another person said it was, “long past time for McEnroe to go away.”

Some felt he was just trying to be funny but it fell flat. Incidentally, there isn’t a Court 21 at Flushing Meadows.

WHAT NEXT? Novak Djokovic makes admission after loss – ‘I don’t know how much longer I can keep going like this’