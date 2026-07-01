Tennis icon John McEnroe made an interesting claim about the physical concerns over Jannik Sinner during the Italian’s second round match at Wimbledon.

World No 1 Sinner suffered an alarming physical collapse during his shock five-set loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round at the 2026 French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was leading by two sets to love and 5-1 in the third set, but he won just one more game from this position as his body failed him in the Paris heat.

In his first competitive match since Roland Garros, Sinner defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3 in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday.

Sinner is the reigning champion at Wimbledon, having beaten Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final to secure his maiden crown at the All England Club.

Commentating on the BBC during Sinner’s second round match with Nuno Borges, McEnroe discussed what happened to Sinner in Paris.

“There was a major freakout in Italy [after Sinner’s Roland Garros loss],” said the seven-time major singles champion.

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“Trust me, they were doing a lot of testing for the couple weeks after that. And I bet you they’re still trying to figure it out.

“I think a lot of it is — you hate to say it — mental, nerves. And then there is the light skin, the struggle in the heat — a lot of people do.”

Speaking to TNT Sports after Sinner’s second round loss at the French Open, McEnroe spoke about the 24-year-old’s cramping issues.

“This is not a new issue. He’s had trouble with this for a couple of years,” said the former world No 1.

“It is brutal when you have to deal with this kind of heat, but he has had three or four different occasions when he has cramped up.

“So I’m assuming that over the course of the last three or four years, they have been doing everything they can possibly do, whether it’s testing or food intake, to work out a way to minimise this issue. I think they will continue to do that.”

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