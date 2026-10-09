John McEnroe disagrees with Carlos Alcaraz’s recent complaint about the ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz has once again criticised the hectic nature of the ATP Tour schedule.

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, the Spaniard said: “One of the reasons we had to see the players who are getting injured, they [ATP officials] are pushing us too much out of the line sometimes to play a lot of tournaments, to play a lot of matches.

“It’s getting in the wrong direction. I just wish Jannik the best for these months, just to be in good shape for the next season. Hopefully see him soon, but they have to see a little bit what’s going on on the tour along with the players.”

Both Sinner and Alcaraz have endured injury issues in 2026, with both men being forced out of Grand Slams throughout the calendar.

While many pundits back criticism of the ATP Tour schedule, John McEnroe has suggested this generation has never had it easier.

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Speaking on Spanish radio, El Larguero, the American said: “We played more than they play now, let’s be clear about that. Maybe it’s tougher physically, or maybe they suffer more fatigue, I don’t know.

“They say they play at a very fast pace. Maybe they need to rest more. We played the Australian Open at Christmas,” continued McEnroe.

“Today, I get the feeling that players play whatever they want. Tournaments are about money, there are a thousand competitions and so they earn more money. They add days for you and you earn more money.”

McEnroe’s recent comments seem leftfield considering how he has backed the players’ complaints in recent months.

Speaking at the Laver Cup in September, McEnroe even suggested players should boycott Grand Slams in order to get more control back from the majors.

“I’m going to say this: the players should be partners in the majors. Number one,” said McEnroe. “The fact that they’re not causes friction, to me, that they’re getting such a small part of the revenue.

“But I understand what the players go through. I’ve been there, and so my sympathies are with them. I understand that Wimbledon’s a great event. It’s obviously incredible, and so is the US Open. Australia’s done a great job. And the French, all of them have done a great job.

“But I believe the players should be partners in that success,” McEnroe added. “The only way to succeed in doing that, in my opinion, is you’re going to have to boycott one or two of these [slams].”

While players have not boycotted Slams, they did conduct a media boycott at this year’s Roland Garros to protest against the revenue share at the major tournaments.